Opening a new business comes with its fair share of challenges. But for St. Joseph resident Laquella Wilkinson and her daughter, Daresha Brown, all it took was some inspiration and hard work to create Max Joe’s Daiquiri Lounge.
“We’re both first time business owners, so we didn't really have anything to base it off of. But, whenever the pandemic hit, we noticed people going to Kansas City for daiquiris and bringing them back to St. Joe. We just thought it would be a great way to bring something here,” Brown said.
One of the main things that sets Max Joe’s apart is the overall laidback atmosphere that dwells within the environment. “We’re not a bar; it's a lounge. It’s a nice atmosphere. It’s a chill spot, it’s a hang spot, a place for a date night and a place for your girls night,” Wilkinson said.
Upon entering, one can quickly tell everything was meticulously placed to achieve the vibe Wilkinson was aiming for.
“We did a lot of cosmetic upgrades, furnishings … that was a fun and challenging process. We wanted to make sure everything blended well and worked with the vision that we had,” Wilkinson said.
Not only does the namesake of the business pay homage to a loved one, it ties in a long family history of business ownership.
“We got the name Max from my grandpa and her dad," Brown said. "He passed away in December of 2019, so we really wanted something to honor his name since he was also a business owner."
Taking a look from the outside in, you can tell something special is going on here at Max Joe’s Daiquiri Lounge. The bond between mother and daughter flourishes as they stride along through their day and laugh and smile along with every customer who walks through the door. Inspiration is everywhere you look, and the two are excited to see continued growth in their business journey together.
As for their mother and daughter relationship, Wilkinson said she feels honored to be by her daughter's side during a pivotal moment like this.
“I love that I was able to kind of pull her in and show her that there’s more out there than working for someone else," Wilkinson said. "You can have your own business. You can do your own thing. I wanted her to experience that, so I'm glad to be a part of this with her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.