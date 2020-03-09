A prohibition on the practice of a therapy designed to alter a person's sexual preferences or gender identity was removed from a City Council agenda Monday night, but will resurface.
The item would ban licensed medical and mental health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on minors in St. Joseph. It has been long discussed by the City's Human Rights Commission, but will have to wait another month after the council asked for it to be withdrawn for clarification.
Prior to Monday night's meeting, Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW that he was hoping to see the definition of conversion therapy changed in the bill to be more precise and wanted it to be clear that religious groups were not affected by the ban.
He worried that the current definition could affect talk therapy or other kinds of nonharmful therapy.
"I am not for conversion therapy. I don't think anybody should be forced into any kind of gender situation or orientation situation," McMurray said. "On the other hand, if someone's confused about it and wants to talk about it (with a counselor) I don't think that should be concluded by this ordinance, I want to make that clear."
During the meeting, the item's sponsor Brian Myers called conversion therapy the use of torture to try and change a person. He said the suicide rates of those who have been through the controversial treatment is high.
He did ask to remove the item, however, agreeing with the mayor that it needs to be clarified.
"We just want to make sure that we're defining our terms appropriately and, if we do this before we vote on it, it's a lot easier than having to backtrack after something has passed," Myers said.
Dr. Melinda Kovacs, a political science professor at Missouri Western State University, approached the council to state that she believes the ban will not truly have an effect unless it targets religious groups specifically. The therapy is often used by religious groups to try and change a homosexual or bisexual person into a heterosexual person.
Myers said that, while he does not believe the therapy is protected under religious freedom in the Constitution, the focus on professional health groups will be easier to accomplish.
"Having an exemption for religious organizations is a compromise that is necessary to have for this to pass," Myers said.
Human Rights Commissioner Michael Jasper said that the commission, which unanimously approved the recommendation to council, modeled the ordinance after Kansas City's and Columbia's.
"There's no way to know what goes on behind the scenes at a church, that's private," Jasper said. "So, by addressing licensed professionals, this is the way for the city to have an official involvement."
He did say that the therapy would be entirely illegal for everyone "in an ideal world."
"I think we may have to take it a step at a time and do what we can do in a practical way," Jasper said. "Our perspective on it is: If even one child is saved, if even one child is protected, then it's worthwhile."
Councilmember Kent O'Dell asked that they consider simply banning it entirely in the city.
Councilmember Gary Roach asked if it would be more reasonable to wait for state legislative action and Councilmember P.J. Kovac questioned whether or not the ordinance was even needed and whether there had been incidents in St. Joseph.
Many health groups around the world have officially spoken up against the practice of conversion therapy. These include the World Health Organizaion and the American Psychiatric Association, both of which believe it is ineffective and even harmful.
The item is expected to be back on the agenda in four weeks.