The St. Joseph Human Rights Commission will recommend a partial ban on a controversial practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
On Tuesday, the commission voted to recommend a ban on practicing conversion therapy, also known as reparative therapy, on minors for mental health and medical professionals.
The group cited several major medical organizations that have stated the therapy is ineffective and often harmful to those who are put through it, including the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the World Health Organization.
Reece Christensen, a political science student from Missouri Western State University who is working as an intern for City Councilmember Brian Myers, was tasked with researching the practice and similar bans alongside the commission.
"In my initial research, we noticed that it's becoming a trend across the United States to have these conversion therapy bans in place to protect minors and those at risk," Christensen said.
So far, 19 states have banned the practice in some way, and several cities in Missouri have enacted similar bans.
The conversation in St. Joseph started after Columbia became the first city in Missouri to ban licensed medical and mental health professionals from performing the controversial therapy.
Inoru Wade, founder of the Midwest Rainbow Research Institute, was invited to Tuesday's meeting to make recommendations on the proposed item and said the ordinance was "strong."
"We realized, from the standpoint of the capitol, that the Republican-controlled legislature was not going to push on any of this despite the overwhelming, academic, empirical, scientific-based evidence that this is a dangerous practice," Wade said. "So, they said, 'We can't wait for Jefferson City to act, we need to start doing something now.'"
Wade, a Ph.D. student at the University of Kansas, said the organization he founded focuses on using scientifically sound academic research to find solutions for issues facing the LGBTQ community.
Conversion therapy can involve many things, but often seeks to turn a homosexual person into a heterosexual person. Opponents say the therapy can leave psychological scars and sometimes can involve physical torture to try and "train" a person to associate certain thoughts with pain.
If approved by the City Council, the ordinance will ban those with a medical or mental health license from using the practice on anyone under the age of 18. A $500 fine would be given to those caught violating those conditions.
The item is expected to be on an agenda for first reading on March 9.