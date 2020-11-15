Continued efforts on climate sustainability

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take executive action on the global climate change and sustainability upon entering office Jan. 20.
During his campaign, Biden announced a $2 trillion plan over four years to expedite the process of using clean energy and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. But questions arise when discussing the topic, such as how non-renewable resources impact the climate and in what way renewable energy can be utilized.
“When we talk about non-renewable resources, we talk about those that don’t replenish themselves or do so very slowly,” said Dr. Dawn Drake, associate professor of geography at Missouri Western State University. “So oil and coal continue to be formed, but it takes millions of years to do it.”
These forms of energy are being used faster than they can renew themselves, which brings up the importance of expanding renewable resources.
“These replenish themselves or seem to exist in such a ubiquitous quantity, like wind and solar, that they're constantly there,” Drake said.
Burning fossil fuels carries over to creating a carbon outtake into the environment by putting off particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur and methane.
“Then the deforestation that’s going on is causing us to lose those carbon sinkholes,” said Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center naturalist. “It's estimated that more than 18 million acres of trees are deforested every single year. So between deforestation and carbon being released, it really has no place to sink to or go to escape the environment.”
This contributes to excessive carbon and the erosion of wildlife ecosystems where animals live and plants grow.
“I think the biggest thing we can do is be mindful and continue to come up with alternatives,” Cox said. “We need to plant a tree if we tear one done, pick up litter, and if we litter stop doing it ourselves.”
Cox points out that we often hear about turtles being wrapped in plastic but she has encountered a similar problem within our area.
“I've dealt with that I've had snakes come in that are caught up in plastic, netting or glue traps people have forgotten about,” Cox said.
People can take it upon themselves to begin making changes, starting with conversation, Drake said.
“Be consumer aware and ... try and find out where your energy comes from,” she said. “Does your energy supplier buy green energy or generate green energy? And what percentage do they do that?
Drake suggests spending the extra few dollars to invest in green infrastructure if possible.
“In other ways be aware of the carbon footprint of the things that you are buying,” she said. “We all love having strawberries in the wintertime, but those strawberries come from the southern hemisphere and have a carbon footprint when we have to ship them.”
Those who are concerned about the environment can make a difference, Cox said.
“I don't think we realize just even the smallest little things that we're doing have an impact,” Cox said. “It’s nothing something that’s beyond us to be able to change because those small things turn into big things.”