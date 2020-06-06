Business is starting to pick up outdoors with more St. Joseph residents heading out to the golf courses, big or small.
Joe Town Mini Golf was more than happy to open up after missing out on its opening month in April. Owner Rick Gilmore said it’s tough being a seasonal business, but it was especially difficult this year.
“We have to pay 12 months of expenses in about a five-and-a-half-month business season,” Gilmore said. “We were about out of our cash that keeps us going over the winter.”
Signs are seen all over the course to maintain social distance but since it’s outdoors, Gilmore said customers feel safe and still able to enjoy themselves.
“Being outdoors isn’t as bad as being inside where you’re breathing the same air all the time and the breeze takes care of all that,” Gilmore said.
Joe Town Golf has added more sanitizing precautions to follow guidelines by cleaning balls and clubs, and staff also space out any tables made available.
“It’s set up where you can have a group on each hole and easily be separated,” Gilmore said.
Another spot St. Joseph residents have taken advantage of since it has reopened is Fairview Golf Course. Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said tee times have been filling up quicker on the weekends than previous years.
“This year it’s different, we have solid tee times from 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. with very little exception on the weekends,” Kempf said. “During the week it’s a little less busy because of people working.”
Some aspects at the course have changed, including the one person per cart rule. Family members can share a cart, but if individuals don’t live together they have to separate.
“That rule in itself is really altering the way we can play golf, because we can’t have any special events, tournaments or leagues because it requires people who don’t live together to be in the same cart,” Kempf said.
Kempf hopes in the future the restrictions will be modified to allow people who want to ride together to do so.
The course is also encouraging golfers to play touchless golf. There are no trash cans or ball washers on the course to eliminate items commonly touched.
”The pins and the flags are in the holes, but we are asking that people not touch the flags,” Kempf said.
Fairview also keeps the doors locked into the clubhouse to limit the amount of people coming, and once someone walks out they can’t come back in. Restrooms are available outside, and food and drinks must be ordered on the back deck and then someone brings it out.
Staff ask that people participating in mini golf or at the golf course be patient and support them as they handle changes and work to meet everyone’s needs.
”We just want them to be safe and take care of themselves and the people around them,” Kempf said.