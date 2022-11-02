Whataburger eyeing North Belt spot for St. Joseph location

This building on the southwest corner of the Belt Highway and Karnes Road has been identified as a possible location for Whataburger's St. Joseph location. 

 Monica Dunn | News-Press NOW

A year after a popular fast-food burger chain announced plans to open a St. Joseph restaurant, a potential location has been revealed.  

A Sunshine request filed by News-Press NOW has pinpointed plans for Whataburger to build potentially on the southwest corner of the Belt Highway and Karnes Road.

