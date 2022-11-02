Whataburger eyeing North Belt spot for St. Joseph location

A year after a popular fast-food burger chain announced plans to open a St. Joseph restaurant, a potential location has been revealed.
A Sunshine request filed by News-Press NOW has pinpointed plans for Whataburger to build potentially on the southwest corner of the Belt Highway and Karnes Road.
Whataburger announced last August it is expanding into the Missouri market, opening 30 locations in the broader Kansas City area in the next seven years.
The Sunshine request uncovered an August 2022 email between the land owner, Belt Investors, and the city of St. Joseph's planning and community development director. In the email, Belt Investors officials said they were close to reaching an agreement with Whataburger for the site.
There is currently a building, which used to house Carhop Auto Sales & Financing, on the location that would be torn down if the deal goes through, according to the email. A new building would take its place, and the parking lot also could be expanded to support the double drive-thru window.
The agreement between property owner Belt Investors and Whataburger has not been finalized yet, so plans could change.
Officials with the city's planning and community development department said they could not comment on the location since an official proposal has not been submitted. The developer has not responded to requests for comment. Whataburger officials also told News-Press NOW they had no new news to share about the St. Joseph restaurant, including an opening date.
However, the official silence isn't keeping St. Joseph residents from talking. Many said they are excited about additional options in town.
“It’s exciting because then we'll have more options for food,” said Natalie Stewart. “I feel like every time we go out to do anything, we always eat the same thing so it'll be nice to have something different.”
Stewart is a student at Missouri Western State University. She said she and three friends go out to eat every Tuesday and Thursday.
"It's close to college so definitely a lot of college kids will go up there a lot,” said Stewart.
Others also expressed excitement about adding another restaurant.
Kim Moutray said she is excited to try Whataburger for the first time.
"Well because of the pandemic and everything we lost a lot of businesses, so I think it'll be a change,” she said.
Whataburger is not the only national franchise set to come to St. Joseph. Two new businesses will be opening soon at the Shoppes at North Village. Retailer HomeGoods is set to open on Nov. 10. And work continues preparing specialty cookie shop Crumbl, although a supply-chain issue is delaying its opening until late this year.
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said the new chains help recruit workers to the St. Joseph area.
“It's nice to have some of those chains to attract that workforce because there are things that people like — like a Chipotle or Chick-Fil-A,” said Natalie Redmond, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce president. “If they don't have it in their community, it's a deal-breaker. I think from a diversity standpoint, from quality of life, it's a good thing.”
