Sunny weather last weekend followed by the cold and rain this weekend may have some plant lovers wondering if their early bloomers are at risk of freezing over.
Cheri Christenson of Leupold Greenhouse said not to worry.
“Anything that's coming up on its own, naturally, it knows that it's still cold. It knows that we still have cold weather coming and you don't have to worry about covering them or prepping them or anything like that,” Christenson said. “They know, they're smart, and they're prepared for winter to come back or for spring to come, whichever decides.”
Christenson said most plants that have already begun to bloom are likely all early-spring bulbs, such as crocuses, tulips and daffodils. She said once the top layer of dirt thaws, these plants will begin to grow and continue growing even through colder temperatures.
“They actually like the cold weather,” Christenson said. “There can be snow and they'll still bloom. So, once that top layer thaws, then they start blooming.”
She said because these plants are cold-tolerant, the cold weather is actually beneficial.
“When it starts to warm up, they're going to grow fast, open fast and then be done fast,” Christenson said. “So, you actually want the cool weather if you want your bulb flowers to stay around for any length of time.”
She said people may also have seen trees begin to bud, such as redbuds, magnolias and fruit trees.
“As we get a little bit warmer, the red buds will open up and then the magnolias will open up," Christenson said. “Spring is well on its way.”
Leupold opened for the season this month, but Christenson said it’s still too early for most plants. She said sales for cold weather vegetables will start in April, as they can tolerate some cold but would still need to be covered if there’s a hard frost.
Near the end of April, the greenhouse will begin selling annuals. She said these plants have zero tolerance for the cold and would need to be covered if any late frosts occur in May. Pansies, which are a more cold-tolerant flower, are hardy to 28 degrees before needing to be covered.
Around the same time as they begin selling annuals, Leupold will host its third annual Spring Fling on April 29 and 30.
