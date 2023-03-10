Tree downtown

A tree begins to bud in Downtown St. Joseph. Cheri Christenson at Leupold Greenhouse said along with early spring bulbs, some species of trees have already begun to grow for the season.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Sunny weather last weekend followed by the cold and rain this weekend may have some plant lovers wondering if their early bloomers are at risk of freezing over.

Cheri Christenson of Leupold Greenhouse said not to worry.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.