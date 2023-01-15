Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial industry (copy)

FILE - A couple walks down the Bacon Gallery at the Erie Art Museum, in Erie, Pennsylvania, Jan. 7, 2014. A section of the new $1.7 trillion spending bill from Congress has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of workers.

 Jarid A. Barringer - member image share, Erie Times-News

The federal government spending package included changes to how many Americans save for retirement. The Secure Act 2.0 was combined with the spending package to be part of an omnibus bill.

Older Americans will be able to delay taking money out of their retirement accounts if they want, and they can also contribute an increased amount in the last few years before retiring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.