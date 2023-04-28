Cole County, Missouri, EMS received nearly $600,000 in 2019 through the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation, a voluntary program that reimburses EMS services for ambulance rides for patients who have Missouri Medicaid.
However, a recent audit showed that Cole County EMS was overpaid and owes the state just under $300,000.
Steve Groshong, director of field operations for Buchanan County EMS, said they are part of this program as well.
"Here in the state of Missouri, virtually all the EMS agencies participate in the GEMT program," Groshong said. "We routinely get back a couple hundred thousand dollars a year from GEMT for us."
The issue arose for the Cole County EMS due to a bookkeeping error by the billing company that the agency they previously worked with. But Groshong said he isn't too worried about that happening here due to Buchanan County EMS' reliable billing company.
He said he is thankful this type of error hasn't happened here, but there are multiple safety nets in place to ensure things go smoothly.
"Trust but verify," Groshong said. "We do audited financials every year. We don't have to, but we do."
These are in place to catch possible booking errors like the one in Cole County.
"That's one of the things that either a financial company or billing company or auditor would catch," Groshong said.
The amount overpaid to the Cole County EMS was placed into an unused contingency fund that will be returned to the state. Groshong said the situation was handled well.
"When the money came in, they knew something wasn't quite right," Groshong said. "They sequestered that money in pending an audit in review, which they found that they owed the money back to the state and it was just returned."
He continued by saying they acted on instinct because they understand the cost of doing business.
"We all know in the back of our minds someplace, we know what our reimbursements are like," Groshong said. "It didn't make sense to the people to run the ambulance down there thinking, 'This number looks wrong.' They took precautions and did their due diligence and worked through the problem and corrected it."
Groshong said this particular incident will encourage EMS to double- and triple-check numbers through the GEMT grant.
"We have a consulting firm that actually handles our GEMT grant for us," Groshong said. "I have full trust between them, the billing company and the auditing firm that we would catch that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.