EMS vehicle (copy) (copy)

Buchanan County EMS officials are confident in their bookkeeping checks after Cole County EMS had to give money back to the state due to an error.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A bookkeeping error left one Missouri ambulance service owing nearly $300,000 back to the state, but Buchanan County EMS officials are confident in their financial safety nets.

Cole County, Missouri, EMS received nearly $600,000 in 2019 through the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation, a voluntary program that reimburses EMS services for ambulance rides for patients who have Missouri Medicaid.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.