The season of giving is officially upon us, and many in Northwest Missouri aren't wasting any time spreading holiday cheer by donating toys, clothing and food to community members in need.
With a variety of local drives, community members can give back to several organizations.
Tolly & Associates Inc. American Family Insurance, located at 2606 N. Belt Highway, is hosting a toy drive in partnership with the other groups in its business park, including Pro Cellular and Colton Saunders with Edward Jones. They are collecting donations for kids ranging from newborns to 18 years old.
Don Tolly said they’re aiming to collect clothes, toys, blankets, shaving kits, pillows, perfume and cologne and more. They will be collecting all items until Dec. 7 and then delivering them to the YWCA.
“One thing we don't want to forget is there are older kids at the YWCA,” Tolly said. “So many times we think about the smaller kids, but the older kids also need to have a good Christmas. So the teenage kids, if you can think about a gift for the teenagers, that would be wonderful.”
Saunders said this drive means a lot to him because he loves the idea of helping others enjoy the holidays.
“I think if we can all collectively kind of do our part to make a difference and help kids and teens have a better Christmas and hopefully have a smile and enjoy the Christmas holiday ... That's what it means to me. So we’re excited to try to do our part,” he said.
And they’re not the only ones helping out. St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 4715 Frederick Ave., just completed a food drive to help InterServ.
Ashley Kruse, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran, said this year the students collected more than 2,600 food items to donate to InterServ.
“The students each bring in canned food items or nonperishable items to put in the classroom, and we keep a tally,” Kruse said. “One day we took them all over to church. We put them up on the table so the kids can see what all they've collected together. And it's just an incredible moment for them to see what they've brought in.”
According to FeedingAmerica.org, the food-insecure population in Buchanan County is 11,790.
Kruse said that part of what makes this time of year special for her is seeing the students change their focus from themselves to caring for others.
“It just helps them to know that there's people outside of their close bubbles that they can make a difference in their lives as well,” Kruse said. “It's fun when they bring food items they like because they're not keeping them for themselves. They're passing on. So sometimes their face lights up when they're like, ‘Someone else is going to get my favorite macaroni’ or ‘my favorite canned foods’ and it just opens their eyes to what else is out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.