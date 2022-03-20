An uptick in interest rates coupled with a still-scarce housing market has the makings for an interesting spring season to sell a home.
In January, a conventional 30-year mortgage came with an interest rate of just under 3% but that number has risen to just under 5%. The Federal Reserve is set to devise what is called a “soft landing,” which could theoretically restrain rising prices but likely would see interest rates climb several times during the rest of 2022. Therefore, local real estate agents believe it’s still a good time to sell despite seeing a rise in interest rates in the last two months.
“I think the rate right now is a good rate. I think this is the rate it should be,” said JoAnn Cobb of JoAnn Cobb Realtors in St. Joseph. “I do not believe it’s a bad time to sell your house because I’ve seen rates, 22%, 23% and 24%.”
In what was considered by many as a “seller’s market” over the last year and a half, interest rates limited the buying power of some. Lorrie Ramseier of Ramseier Realty Group of Keller Williams in St. Joseph emphasized the importance of timing with rates expected to increase.
“As a buyer, now’s the time to buy, and as a seller, now’s the time to sell,” Ramseier said. “We are seeing some more inventory come on and they’re going quickly. I had two go live last Friday. One had nine offers, one had six offers. We’re under contract on both of those over asking (price).”
According to market statistics from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, the average sales price in St. Joseph is up 9.8% for February compared to February 2021. Lucrative opportunities to sell a home given a low supply means bidding wars for homes will continue. Ramseier said bidding wars are still happening but only for those who know what the market bears.
“I think as long as you price your home correctly to begin with, then we’re seeing those bidding wars still coming. If you’re gonna price it over what it should be, then you’re probably not going to see one,” Ramseier said.
