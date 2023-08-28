The St. Joseph License Office is located at 1301 Village Drive. A new state law means that Missourians won’t have to pay vehicle sales tax at the office, although they would still go there for licensing, titling and registration.
For someone buying a vehicle, a long line at the license bureau is as much a part of the experience as that new car smell.
Some of that may be about to change.
Missouri’s new texting-and-driving law, which took effect Monday, will require the sales tax on a new vehicle to be paid at the automobile dealership instead of the license office.
That means buyers will have to dig deep to cover the hefty sales tax bill at the point of purchase, rather than wait 30 days to pay at the license office.
“I would personally like that,” said Shelby Huffman, 23, who got in line early Monday morning to pay the taxes on a new vehicle. “As someone who already doesn’t really like going to the DMV too much, it would be nice to pay it right then and there.”
The sales tax provision wasn’t added to the texting law as a matter of convenience. It’s intended to deter Missourians from driving on expired temporary tags, a violation that costs the state an estimated $60 million in lost tax revenue a year.
“It’s definitely an issue,” said Laura Chavez, the city prosecutor.
Chavez said it would be difficult to tell how many of the tickets in St. Joseph are for expired temporary tags versus someone who didn’t renew permanent plates, but the problem is not isolated.
In May alone, municipal court records showed 73 cases filed for driving on expired plates in St. Joseph. In a 12-month period, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued more than 28,000 tickets statewide for registration violations, a broad term that includes expired temporary and permanent tags as well as failure to properly display plates.
The tax won’t be collected at the point of purchase until it’s “technologically possible,” according to the law. That means the Department of Revenue has to set up an integrated computer system for licensing a vehicle, something that may not happen for a year or two.
Huffman said it might be hard for some vehicle buyers to come up with the money right away, but the law also gives auto dealers something else to roll into monthly payments.
“I understand how some people might not appreciate that because they might have to save up some of the money,” Huffman said.
