As TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, continue to face tough scrutiny, there are reasons why the average American citizen should be cautious of the app.
“The problem with TikTok is that with the company based in communist China, the government can go into any business entity at any time and demand data," tech expert Burton Kelso said.
He explained that in any business rooted in China, the government can demand the business hand over company data. It’s reasons like this that have led to a ban of the app on U.S. government devices, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introducing a bill to ban it from operating in the U.S.
Hawley tried to force a vote on March 29, but it was blocked.
The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, testified before Congress on March 23 and denied any security risk.
Kelso said while he does not believe TikTok's main objective is to feed data to the Chinese government, he thinks U.S. leaders are pushing for the ban of the app because of possible situations that could occur.
"It's kind of more of a 'let’s better be safe than sorry’ scenario, as (opposed to) there’s this imminent threat that the Chinese government is going to steal our data and then attack us,” Kelso said.
Kelso said China can target American officials, but there are also risks for average users.
When it comes to social media, many apps have access to sensitive information including phone numbers, addresses, emails and location services. While most apps sell user information to third parties for advertising purposes, he said people should be worried about others getting ahold of the data and creating phishing schemes.
“I think people should be very concerned, because with a communist country like China, who we're not at war with but we're kind of competing against, you definitely don't want your data in the hands of a government like that because a lot of how they're making their billions is through cyber-attacks," Kelso said. “So if the government decides to release your personal information to a third-party hacker that they may be hiring, then that could put you more at risk.”
He said China can gather data for identity theft, phishing attacks and artificial intelligence. With AI, he said, deep fakes can be created to trick people or distribute false information.
However, Kelso said TikTok isn’t the only concern. Chinese tech company Tencent owns WeChat and shares in Discord and Epic Games, the publisher of "Fortnite," and owns Super Cell, the maker of "Clash of Clans."
He said apps and games like these can create an extra revenue stream for China, with pay-to-play options and in-game purchases. But advertising and influence are also something to think about, as these apps tend to focus on a younger demographic.
“You aren't seeing Chinese-based ads now, but there's a good possibility in the future you may see more ads that are based towards communism and helping young minds develop to more of that mindset as opposed to democracy,” Kelso said.
Along with apps and games, Kelso said some appliances could be used to spy on Americans. Some semiconductor chips are created in China, so products such as cars, laptops and even refrigerators can pose a risk to user privacy.
But, he said if these devices are created along with parts from other countries as well, they lose their credibility to spy on users.
To stay safe, Kelso said to be careful about what information is given out and what is posted on the internet. Before downloading an app or game, check the manufacturer and developer to see if it is based in China. Read reviews to see if anyone with the app has recently fallen victim to a cyberattack. And lastly, know where devices are manufactured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.