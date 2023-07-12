Senior citizens stand to realize significant tax relief under legislation that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law.
Senate Bill 190 exempts Social Security benefits from state income tax. The new law impacts 130,000 retirees who receive Social Security benefits in the 6th Congressional District covering north Missouri, including St. Joseph.
“I think it’s going to have a huge impact,” said state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, the bill’s sponsor. “It’s going to put money into the pockets of seniors.”
Another aspect of SB 190 is causing some unease among elected county officials. The law allows counties to freeze the property tax rate at current levels for eligible seniors who own a home.
Luetkemeyer said the rate freeze is designed to address the fears of elderly homeowners who live on a fixed income, especially as inflation and rising assessments drive up tax bills at the end of the year.
“I’ve heard from many that they’re worried about getting forced out of their homes,” said Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. “These are seniors who have played by the rules.”
For the tax freeze to take effect, county commissions have to pass an ordinance or put the issue on the ballot for a future election. That means county officials will find themselves on the hot seat, caught between a large portion of the voting electorate that wants tax relief and government entities that don’t want to lose essential revenue.
Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson said he’s not yet sure what the Buchanan County Commission will do. But he said it won’t act without getting feedback from county officials and possibly from other taxing entities.
“There are institutions or organizations that are going to take a significant cut in their tax revenue because of that,” Nelson said. “Some of those budgets are really tight. We as a commission have to talk about that and how are we going to respond to that.”
An analysis from the Committee on Legislative Research found the impact from the law would be greatest in counties that have a high percentage of homes owned by senior citizens. In Buchanan County, 17% of the population is age 65 and older, compared to 33% in Gentry County, 25% in Holt County, 19% in Andrew County and 15% in Platte County. Those figures didn’t specify how many of those seniors own homes.
Over a five-year period, total revenue loss from a senior tax freeze was estimated at $636,000 for the St. Joseph School District, $107,000 for the city of St. Joseph, $7,580 for the Rolling Hills Library District and $5,300 for the St. Joseph Public Library District.
Luetkemeyer believes many counties will get on board and those that don’t could face pressure from citizens that try to put the measure on an upcoming ballot through a petition process.
