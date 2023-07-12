New Missouri law to reduce taxes for senior citizens
Senior citizens stand to realize significant tax relief under legislation that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law.

Senate Bill 190 exempts Social Security benefits from state income tax. The new law impacts 130,000 retirees who receive Social Security benefits in the 6th Congressional District covering north Missouri, including St. Joseph.

