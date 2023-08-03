Starting Friday, the financial blow from back-to-school shopping will be softened as Missouri’s tax-free weekend begins and helps parents prepare their kids for the first day of school.

Missouri’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from Friday to Sunday, allows customers to shop tax-free for school supplies, clothing and computers, with some exemptions, such as tax-free purchases not applying to computers that cost over $1,500.

