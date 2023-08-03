Starting Friday, the financial blow from back-to-school shopping will be softened as Missouri’s tax-free weekend begins and helps parents prepare their kids for the first day of school.
Missouri’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from Friday to Sunday, allows customers to shop tax-free for school supplies, clothing and computers, with some exemptions, such as tax-free purchases not applying to computers that cost over $1,500.
Edison Elementary School teacher Makayla Brassfield said she shops with her toddler in mind. She is thinking about purchasing clothing the most over tax-free weekend, especially for her daughter, Ava.
“At our school, we sometimes will have clothes to give away to kids, and it can get expensive,” she said. “Like if you have like a toddler who grows every few months, you’re spending a ton of money on clothes.”
Brassfield said the money saved on school supplies and clothing can allow families to put the money toward other necessities.
“There are a lot of families who have multiple children that they have to support and send back to school. So, it just kind of gives them a break,” she said. “Whereas, if something is $100, they might spend, you know, $20 to $30 less, and every penny counts for them.”
St. Joseph’s Community Action Partnership works to help those in the community who are struggling with poverty. Executive Director Whitney Lanning said shopping for these supplies tax-free can provide some relief for families who are searching for some of their most common needs.
“The things that we see the most consistently are clothes for parents and families with small children,” she said. “I think shoes are a big need all the time for our kids, especially when they go into the colder season, and flip flops, sandals and crocs are not quite as appropriate. So, I would say those are the big-ticket items.”
The tax-free holiday can especially help families who may struggle financially. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows that 42.3% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch, but St. Joseph is significantly higher at 69%, according to their most recent data from the 2021-2022 school year.
“I think the thing that’s so important about this weekend is that it does provide some relief to all families, even middle-income families. But I think it’s important to know that charity can’t replace good policy,” Lanning said. “And so, I think the thing that we’re seeing is that these weekends are very important. But what would be more important is if we could make sure that families had a living wage.”
