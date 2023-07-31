Tax-free weekend offers opportunity to save, give back

Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday, giving families a chance to stock up on school supplies for their own students and those in need.
The National Retail Federation is expecting back-to-school shopping to cost consumers $41.5 billion this year alone. This increase is almost $5 billion more than last year, which reached $36.9 billion.
Over tax-free weekend starting Aug. 4, certain school supplies and clothing items will be tax exempt in Missouri.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is encouraging consumers to take advantage of these lower prices by donating school supplies to the annual Stuff the Bus event.
Stuff the Bus will be held over the sales tax holiday in the front entrances of the North Belt Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway, and the South Belt Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway. Donations will go toward students and families in need of school supplies and clothing ahead of the beginning of the year.
Jodi Flurry, United Way’s director of community investment, said this presents a great opportunity to help local students, teachers and classrooms.
“Families and parents are out there buying school supplies for their own kids,” Flurry said. “It’s an opportunity to buy a few extra items, tax free, to donate to United Way Stuff the Bus that will go out and help a whole bunch of kids in our community.”
Stuff the Bus has collected and distributed over 262,000 school supply items to children, classrooms and programs since 2009. The event will accept any school supplies such as crayons, tissues and backpacks.
