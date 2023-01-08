Members of the Missouri House of Representatives pledge their allegiance to the flag on Sept. 14 as they open a special session to consider tax cuts at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The Missouri income tax cut is not the only change coming to Missouri tax filers this season. State legislators approved a law this summer allowing pass-through entities to pay the state income tax through the entity.
S-Corporations and LLCs are pass-through entities, meaning the shareholders and members pay the taxes of the entity.
In 2018, the federal law changed, limiting the amount of tax, including state income and property, you can deduct on your federal tax returns to $10,000. This is known as SALT — state and local taxes — deductions.
On June 30, 2022, Gov. Mike Parson signed Missouri House Bill 2400, the SALT Parity Act, into law, allowing pass-through entities like S-Corporations and LLCs to pay the state income tax through the entity.
The income still flows through to the shareholders and members on the Missouri tax returns. They receive a credit for their share of the tax that was paid at the entity level.
This meant individuals who are shareholders or LLC members are able to deduct their business tax in addition to $10,000 of their personal taxes.
St. Joseph certified public accountant said the act works around the $10,000 limit.
“When we prepare returns, we’ll be probably telling our pass-through entities to go ahead and pay the entity level tax when their returns are due this spring, and then those credits will be used back on their 2022 tax return,” said David Liechti. “At the end of the day, it allows more deductibility of that tax.”
The credit is not refundable but can be carried forward to future tax years.
Liechti recommends talking with your tax preparer to see if this is the right option for you.
“I plan on discussing with my clients the impact and why I would suggest them to do this,” Liechti said. “I would say, anybody who's got a pass-through entity that wants to try to get around that $10,000 limit that's on their personal returns right now, this will be something to consider doing.”
