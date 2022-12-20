FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat NBA basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public.
The Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System lost more than $1 million after FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, filed for bankruptcy last month.
The system, also known as MOSERS, provides retirement, insurance and disability benefits for most state employees.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said Missourians will not be affected.
“It's not going to have any impact on MOSERS' ability to pay benefits,” Fitzpatrick said. “It's not going to have a material impact on the amount of money the General Assembly has to appropriate to the Pension Plan, and it's not gonna have an impact on taxpayers.”
The retirement system did not invest directly in FTX. Instead, it invested in a private equity firm BlackRock, a New York-based company. BlackRock invested some of its funds into FTX.
“According to the latest updated portfolio estimates, MOSERS had approximately $1.2 million of exposure to FTX at the time of the bankruptcy filing. This represents approximately 0.01% of the MOSERS' total portfolio exposure or about 1 basis point,” said Candace Albers Smith, MOSERS public information officer, in an emailed statement to News-Press NOW.
Fitzpatrick compared the loss to someone losing $10 on a $100,000 investment. He also emphasized the state’s exposure to FTX was indirect.
“I think it's important for people to understand MOSERS is not holding any type of cryptocurrency on its balance sheet,” Fitzpatrick said. “When you make an investment with the private equity fund, you don't know that they're going to invest in. You're trusting the general partner and their track record to invest in deals that are gonna be a good investment most of the time.”
Fitzpatrick previously was critical of BlackRock. Earlier this fall, Fitzpatrick removed $500 million of the state’s pension funds being managed by BlackRock. He said he thinks the company prioritized environmental and social activism over shareholder returns. These were public equity funds, though, which are more liquid than private equity funds.
“Private equity agreements are essentially a long-term contract. So, once you sign an agreement to invest with the fund, there are substantial penalties for backing out of that agreement,” Fitzpatrick told News-Press NOW.
