Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to reporters at his Capitol office in Jefferson City while announcing that he is calling a special legislative session to consider an income tax cut. Parson said the tax is affordable because of a record state surplus.
Missourians soon will receive a historic income tax rate cut, but a St. Joseph certified public accountant said most people will not see as much in savings as they might have anticipated.
Gov. Mike Parson toured the state this week, ceremoniously signing bills cutting the tax rate. He originally signed the bills on Oct. 5 at the end of a special legislative session he called to pass the tax measure.
Missouri’s income tax rate was set at 6% until 2018. It has dropped slowly since then.
Income earned in Missouri for the 2022 tax year will be taxed at a 5.3% rate. For the upcoming tax year, which starts on Jan. 1, Missouri income will be taxed at 4.95%. Additionally, the first $1,000 earned will not be taxed.
“This historic tax cut means more money for Missourians to spend, invest and save. It means economic growth, business expansions and good-paying jobs for Missourians both today and tomorrow,” Parson wrote in a statement.
The Missouri Budget Project, an independent budget analysis group, released a report that said middle-income families making $52,000 a year will see about $5.50 in savings a month or $66 a year. The top 1% of earners in the state, those making more than $550,000, would see about $4,214 a year in savings.
David Liechti is a certified public accountant and managing member at Liechti, Franken, Hilsabeck & Gawatz in St. Joseph.
“The higher your income, the more you’ll probably see it in dollars, but it’s the same rate for everybody,” Liechti said. “So, it’s really very fair across the board and everybody saves the same amount from a percentage standpoint.”
Not all legislators are in favor of the tax cut. State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley of St. Louis said on the St. Louis Public Radio Show “Politically Speaking” that it would have been better to cut taxes on food or diapers, which would have benefitted low-income workers more directly.
With the change, Missouri has the second-lowest income tax rate among bordering states. Oklahomans are taxed at 4.75% for this year.
“I think the lower the rate is, the more attractive the state is for people who want to move to Missouri,” Liechti said. “The higher it is I think it distracts the interest, perhaps.”
Withholdings should be adjusted automatically with the new tax rate, Liechti said. Self-employed individuals, however, should talk with their CPA to readjust their estimated tax payments, Liechti said.
The new tax law also will allow additional tax cuts annually three times to the 4.5% tax rate. The reduction would happen only if state revenue grows by an inflation-adjusted $200 million compared to the previous three years.
The bills also extended several agricultural tax credits and created a few, too. The new tax credit programs include ones for high-ethanol-blend fuels and biodiesel retailers, biodiesel producers and urban farming operations.
The loss in tax money to the state will impact Missouri’s general revenue that funds state programs and services. This means roughly $513 million in revenue the first year and $1.15 billion a year once cuts are fully implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.