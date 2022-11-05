Tax Cuts-Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to reporters at his Capitol office in Jefferson City while announcing that he is calling a special legislative session to consider an income tax cut. Parson said the tax is affordable because of a record state surplus.

 Associated Press

Missourians soon will receive a historic income tax rate cut, but a St. Joseph certified public accountant said most people will not see as much in savings as they might have anticipated.

Gov. Mike Parson toured the state this week, ceremoniously signing bills cutting the tax rate. He originally signed the bills on Oct. 5 at the end of a special legislative session he called to pass the tax measure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.