St. Joseph sees first recreational marijuana sales

Mattie Mitchell, a St. Joseph resident, was Vertical’s first recreational marijuana sale on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. This was Mitchell's first time in a dispensary. The variety was one of her favorite aspects.
Vertical Dispensary's staff before the store opened on the first day of recreational marijuana sales on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Vertical learned around 6:15 a.m. it received its comprehensive license to sell adult-use in addition to medical marijauna.
Sunny Daze customers buy medical marijuana Tuesday. Budtenders handle product behind the counter and help answer questions, offer suggestions and check the customer out.
A Sunny Daze employee helps a medical marijuana customer on Jan. 31, 2023. Sunny Daze is preparing for when it gets its comprehensive license to be able to sell adult-use marijuana.
Dispensaries in St. Joseph began selling adult-use recreational marijuana on Friday.
The Division of Cannabis Regulation within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services started awarding comprehensive licenses to dispensaries that applied to convert from just a medical marijuana facility to a medical and adult-use one.
Department spokesperson Lisa Cox said most of the state dispensaries applied for the comprehensive license.
Both Vertical and Sunny Daze dispensaries received their confirmation emails Friday morning between 6 and 7 a.m. and started selling adult-use when they opened.
Mattie Mitchell, a St. Joseph resident, was Vertical’s first recreational marijuana sale.
“Oh my gosh, the different kinds and people helping me and telling me about the different kinds, it was very exciting," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said this was her first time buying marijuana from a dispensary, despite using marijuana since she was 14 years old. Mitchell enjoyed her experience.
"Because I'm used to going to people and not getting my money's worth, and being able to come in here and see the different kinds and being able to choose," Mitchell said.
Another customer at Vertical echoed Mitchell, agreeing that he feels safer buying marijuana from a dispensary.
“I was buying off the black market like everybody else,” said Kyle Young, a St. Joseph resident. “I don't have to worry about some random guy on the street or somebody random.”
Customers looking to purchase recreational marijuana should keep a few things in mind.
First, adult-use customers are limited to buying no more than 3 ounces of marijuana flower or its equivalent. This is because that is the maximum nonpatient card holders can legally have at once.
Second, customers will need to bring in a form of identification, like a driver's license, to prove they are 21 or older. Dispensary staff check identification before customers enter the store floor. Customers do not need to be Missouri residents to purchase or consume marijuana in the state.
Finally, there are limits on where people can consume marijuana, like in public or on public property.
Adult-use customers currently pay a 6% tax that goes to the state. Those funds will help pay for the expenses incurred through implementing Amendment Three: enforcement, expungements and the program. The rest will be divided evenly into three categories: veterans commission, grants for drug addiction treatment and the Missouri public defender system.
St. Joseph residents will vote on April 4 to add an additional 3% tax. Andrew County residents will vote on a 3% tax for the county as well.
