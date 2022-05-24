St. Joseph housing market still in low inventory

The low inventory of homes in the Northwest Missouri area continues to cause headaches for homebuyers.
According to statistics from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, St. Joseph inventory for the month of April declined by 14% compared to April of 2021.
“What we’re seeing today is that the inventory is really low,” said Lorrie Ramseier of Ramseier Realty Group. “Interest rates are going up, but we don’t really anticipate that making a change in the price point right now. In the past, when we’ve had recession times, it hasn't really affected the price point of homes.”
Average sale prices of homes for the month of April rose by 23% compared to last year. When dealing with a housing market where the asking price for homes is much higher than usual, real estate groups especially look for pre-approval on a loan. Chuck Davis of the St. Joseph Real Estate Group said he believes very strongly in prospective homebuyers working with local lenders. He also said that in order for there to be follow through with the purchase of a home, buyers must have discipline until the closing of a home happens.
“It takes a lot of discipline from the buyer once they get pre-approved,” Davis said. “Then it’s time to shut down buying, opening new lines of credit, don’t go to the furniture store and start charging a bunch of new stuff for your house, don’t buy those appliances yet because any of those things can change your pre-approve status.”
Statistics also show that supply in the St. Joseph Chapter of the Kansas City Association of Realtors, which includes Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Harrison and Worth counties, is at a solid 1, or one month in real estate terms. This means it would take one month for all homes to sell without adding any new ones to the market. Davis said a healthy market would see supply hover between four to six months.
“I think the one thing that people are going to see is that even a little bit of increased inventory is not going to correct the problem. It’s going to take a long period of time because we have buyers backed up for months and even years right now,” Davis said.
Both Ramseier and Davis said they anticipate interest rates to rise at least one more time in 2022. Interest rates for a 30-year fixed rate are currently just under 6%.
