Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and no action is too small to help the planet.
The theme of this year’s Earth Day is “Invest in Our Planet,” and Diane Waddell, moderator of the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee in St. Joseph, said that starts with individuals taking responsibility for their actions.
“Know that whatever you do, even though it is small, each person embodies what is so important in taking care of the Earth,” Waddell said. “Take care of yourself, take care of the Earth, take care of those around you.”
Waddell warns that the Midwest is headed toward a climate disaster, and people in St. Joseph need to focus on decreasing greenhouse gasses.
A study done as part of the Risky Business Project, a national study focused on finding the economic risks associated with climate change, found the Kansas City metropolitan area experiences the highest average summer temperatures in the Midwest. In the next 5 to 25 years, the number of days over 95 degrees could triple due to rising greenhouse gas emissions, which could potentially lead to rising energy costs and mortality rates, as well as negative effects on the agricultural industry.
“I think one of the problems that we do have is people are not aware, for one reason or another, that honestly, this is a potential climate disaster,” Waddell said.
Dr. Dawn Drake, an associate professor of geography at Missouri Western, said this is something that needs to be taken seriously in St. Joseph.
“Given the makeup of our city and the number of people who are lower-income, those are the most vulnerable people to these heat events and they're not going to be able to adapt to higher heat and longer periods of time of high heat and high humidity,” Drake said.
Along with an increase in temperatures, the Midwest also will see more dramatic shifts in precipitation. Drake said there will be both droughts and extreme rains, so when rain follows a drought, the ground will be hard and unable to absorb water.
“For St. Joseph, those are going to be realistic things that we're going to have to face,” Drake said. “We’re a city on a river that is going to experience more flooding.”
Small steps that can be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions include keeping thermostats warmer in the summer and cooler in the winter, investing in renewable energy sources and planting native trees and plants.
“Native plants grow deep roots, sequester the carbon and are beautiful all the year around and you don't have to be out watering them every day. They take care of themselves,” Waddell said. “You just have to know what plant to put it in a shady spot or in a sunny spot.”
Drake said the city of St. Joseph does this well, giving examples such as the Butterfly Garden In the Harris-Kemper neighborhood and the John Rushin Teaching and Research Prairie at Missouri Western.
“Small behaviors become big behaviors,” Drake said. “If we all do small things, they compound. They also become normal behaviors and our children watch us do them and that's how they learn. It's not an adaptation to them, it's how life is. And so that improves life for future generations, too.”
Starting this month, the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee and Ecumenical Eco-Justice group is hosting a community market on the fourth Saturday of each month. The market will feature native plants, artists, music and more. The markets will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 1202 Felix St.
