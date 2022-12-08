St. Joseph gas prices drop 45 cents in just one month

Average gas prices in St. Joseph are sitting at $2.80 as of Thursday.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

Gas prices have been on a rollercoaster throughout 2022, but as the end of the year inches closer, Missourians are paying the fourth-lowest average gas price in the country.

“We currently have a statewide average of $2.89,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Public Affairs Specialist. “That's down about 15 cents from this time last week and we're actually now cheaper than where we were this time last year, which hasn't been the case for quite some time. So certainly, gas prices trending downwards and drivers getting some much-needed relief at the pumps.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

