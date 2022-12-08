Gas prices have been on a rollercoaster throughout 2022, but as the end of the year inches closer, Missourians are paying the fourth-lowest average gas price in the country.
“We currently have a statewide average of $2.89,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Public Affairs Specialist. “That's down about 15 cents from this time last week and we're actually now cheaper than where we were this time last year, which hasn't been the case for quite some time. So certainly, gas prices trending downwards and drivers getting some much-needed relief at the pumps.”
Dec. 3 marked the first day Missouri gas price averages fell below $3 per gallon in 317 consecutive days.
According to AAA, average gas prices in St. Joseph are sitting at $2.80 as of Thursday for regular unleaded, which is just below the statewide average of $2.89. Just one month ago, average gas prices in St. Joseph were 49 cents higher. However, that hasn’t been the case for most of the year.
“Certainly, gas prices in 2022 were some of the highest ever that we've seen, but they’re starting to trend downward here in the last month to six weeks,” Chabarria said. “They're now under $3 a gallon, while we spent much of much of the year above that mark.”
Chabarria said there are many aspects that contributed to seeing drastic price changes over the course of 2022.
“We really saw the full range of the gambit here over the last couple of years with gas prices and oil prices,” Chabarria said. "On top of oil supplies being impacted from Russia's ongoing war, oil's also a speculative market. So, whenever investors think there may be trouble in the oil market, that could cause prices to go up as well. We’re really dealing with fallout from coming out of COVID and the war going on in Ukraine.”
While it is hard to predict gas prices in the future, Chabarria said if things continue as they are, Missouri residents should see gas prices remain low for the holiday and rounding out the end of the year.
“There's a number of things that could sort of throw off oil prices,” Chabarria said. “However, if the trends continue how they are and there's no major upheavals in the oil market, we should continue to see gas prices trending downward as we head toward the end of the year and holiday. That will be great news for folks that are going to be hitting the road to visit loved ones over the course of the holiday week.”
Based on the number of travelers over Thanksgiving, Chabarria said they expect to see a rise in travel continue throughout the upcoming holidays.
“We were expecting travel for Thanksgiving to increase from last year and that's a continued trend we've seen in the travel industry,” Chabarria said. “People are wanting to get out, wanting to take those trips and visit loved ones that they maybe couldn't do over the last couple of years. So, we expect it still to be a busy end of the year travel period and we’ll likely see a little bit more travelers than even this time last year.”
Craig Collings, owner of Kruse’s Auto Center, said there are a few things to check in your vehicle before you set out on your holiday travel this year.
“The main things to do, especially in the winter time, is check that your antifreeze protection level is good, especially if you're traveling somewhere that may even be colder than where you're at,” Collings said. “You obviously want to make sure that your oil is full and all your other fluid levels are good. It’s not a bad idea just to have an oil change surface done somewhere before you hit the road.”
Tire pressure is also very important to check as we head into the colder winter months.
“Check your tire pressure, because that's something that can cause you a major headache on the highway,” Collings said. “If something happens and it's running low, it can cause the tire to overheat and it can blow out, which is never any fun on a road trip.”
Collings also recommends drivers plan in advance when to bring their vehicle in, as auto shops see a lot of customers, especially in the winter.
“We stay pretty busy here all the time,” Collings said. “A lot of people unfortunately wait until the last minute and then it's tough to get in. However, it's definitely a good idea to get things looked over — fresh oil, fresh fluids, make sure everything's topped off before you hit the road.”
