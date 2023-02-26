According to a new financial study, St. Joseph has the ninth smallest employee-manager wage gap out of small metro areas in the United States.
The study by the Smartest Dollar reports that St. Joseph employees on average make 27.3% less than managers. This is based on the median annual wage for non-manager employees sitting at $40,000 and the median annual wage for full-time managers at $55,000.
In comparison, the statistics for the entire United States report a 43.8% employee-manager wage gap with median annual wages for non-manager employees recording $45,000 and $80,000 for full-time managers.
Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said she sees having a smaller wage gap as a positive.
“It shows that the employers are finding value in their employees,” Arthur said. “Oftentimes when managers take a salary role, they’re looking for a promotion and looking to climb the ladder. Their salary doesn't allow them to earn overtime. So, I think that you can see some of those gaps as employees having the opportunity to earn overtime.”
Arthur attributes the small wage gap in St. Joseph to the large manufacturing presence within the community.
“We're a manufacturing town,” Arthur said. “We’re the third largest exporter in the state of Missouri. We attract good jobs. We also have high-skilled labor. We have a very good labor market; a good pool employers want to locate here.”
Arthur emphasized that St. Joesph was ranked seventh in the state of Missouri for wages.
“The average wage is about $52,700,” Arthur said. “As far as wages, I think a lot of people don't realize what a great wage you can make in our in our community.”
Mike Veale, president of the Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council, said he thinks the smaller wage gap is a negative for the community.
“I think it's worse than what those figures show,” Veale said. “It's been a national trend for over 40 years now that companies are creating positions and titles for people with no increase or small increases in pay, and then they require more responsibilities and more work hours.”
Corporate profits have also contributed to seeing such a small gap, Veale said.
“Two-thirds of the richest and the biggest corporations in America don't pay any taxes at all, while teachers and police and firemen are at poverty level,” Veale said. “You can just look what happened during COVID. Essential workers were forced to go to work with little or no wage increases while corporations pocketed billions.”
Veale said pay inequality is one of the biggest issues our country is facing.
“In the world today, we think that if you have a job, then life is great, and it's not that way,” Veale said. “It's not reality. I see it every day. The effect that pay inequality has had on the working poor and it contributes to the growing poverty issue in our country.”
Veale said St. Joseph’s small economy is a reason we see such a small gap in pay between employees and managers.
“We’ve got bigger manufacturing places here and we’ve got a lot of really good small businesses,” Veale said. “Small businesses are the backbones of our economy. The problem is they’ve got to compete with corporate America and the global economy and low wages.”
The chamber is doing its own wage survey to get a better read on specifics in St. Joseph.
“That invitation has gone out to all of our employers,” Arthur said. “We're collecting information anywhere from health benefits to location. We'll be able to have information about the wages specifically for the St. Joseph employers that they've answered themselves also.”
