St. Joseph named a top area with the smallest employee-manager wage gap

According to a new financial study, St. Joseph has the ninth smallest employee-manager wage gap out of small metro areas in the United States.

The study by the Smartest Dollar reports that St. Joseph employees on average make 27.3% less than managers. This is based on the median annual wage for non-manager employees sitting at $40,000 and the median annual wage for full-time managers at $55,000.

