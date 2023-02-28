Spring break is approaching, and local agents are predicting travel rates to surpass pre-pandemic levels.
Chad Cotter, general manager for Aura Travel powered by Totally Trips, said in 2022 and continuing into 2023 people have been taking trips at record levels.
“Our pre-sales are better right now than they were pre-COVID,” Cotter said. “I think the main reason is a lot of the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in 2022 and all these people that that hadn't traveled for so long are finally feeling safe to get out and travel. It's causing all travel to rise, not just spring break. Spring break is always busy, but I see all travel to be at record levels this year.”
While the weather makes spring a busy time for trips, Cotter said there's another factor that drives travel at this time of year.
“The start of the year from January until the end of March is the travel business’ busiest time of the year,” Cotter said. “Tax returns play into that. People get tax refunds back and want to take trips but it's our normal busy time of the year anyway.”
Cotter said this year it has been harder to accommodate last-minute spring breakers with such a high travel demand.
“Before, we could usually always kind of find some last-minute space,” Cotter said. “But it's been so busy that we've had to work extra hard to find space for people who decide to make those spring break plans last minute.”
Wendy Eidmann, the owner of Round Tuit Travel LLC, also is seeing a high demand for those wanting to take trips this year.
“The word on the street is that we are back to pre-pandemic numbers and maybe even more so,” Eidmann said. “People are just dying to get out and travel like they did before COVID. So things are starting to really kind of feel normal again.”
Eidmann said the most popular destinations for spring break are trips to the beach or mountains.
“People are calling and feeling confident about traveling again,” Eidmann said. “Typically, the two biggest areas that people want to go to is the beach or they want to hit a mountain slope and ski. So those areas are really ramping back up. I'm getting a lot more phone calls than I did a year ago at this time.”
While the number of people wanting to travel is on the rise, inflation rates and prices seem to be following the same trend.
“The demand for travel, inflation and gas prices are all at higher costs than what they have been in the past,” Cotter said. “Be prepared for that, but it doesn't seem to be stopping anybody. Everybody's still traveling in record numbers.”
Eidmann recommends booking trips far in advance. However, for last-minute travelers, she says it’s still worth giving a travel adviser a call.
“Typically, air will be the best price maybe 30 to 40 days prior to departure,” Eidmann said. “As you get closer to that day, usually air will fill up and prices will get higher. Do call a travel adviser though because a lot of times travel advisers will have hotel deals that they can pair with flights.”
Cotter tells spring breakers to remain flexible, especially when booking closer to departure time.
“Maybe have a few destinations in mind, a first and a second choice or a third choice just in case you’re having trouble finding stuff at your preferred place,” he said.
Eidmann said this should be a great time to travel following the airline complications people saw around the holidays.
“Airlines are working the bugs out that we saw from last summer and over the winter break where we saw a lot of delays," she said. "Airlines really have put forth a lot of effort to try to prevent those things. Hopefully, passengers will see a lot of those common delays go away.”
