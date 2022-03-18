Traveling can be a fun but stressful time. Luckily, there are a few hacks to make for a smooth trip whether the plan is to hop in a car or on a plane or boat this spring.
COVID-19 cases are declining, but the price of travel continues to skyrocket. Gas prices are reaching the highest recorded average price at almost $4.50 a gallon. Companies such as Uber have announced an up to 55-cent surcharge for all rides. According to Hopper, the average airplane ticket price has gone up more than 25% to $300.
“I was mainly helping people book cruises up until the pandemic hit,” said Leslie Buster, an agent at Meaningful Memories Travel Services based in Bendena, Kansas. “Bookings are still busy, but I think a cruise is great for anybody, especially right now with prices.”
Buster recommends those who have never been out of the United States to start somewhere like Galveston, Texas, and go to some of the top-visited locations like Cozumel or Cancun.
Some of the most popular tropical destinations include Punta Cana, the Bahamas, Panama City Beach and South Padre Island in Texas.
“Most cruises still require passengers to be fully vaccinated at this time,” Buster said. “If you are fully vaccinated then you will need a negative test only 24 hours before your board versus 48 for someone who is unvaccinated.”
A few things working in travelers' favor are unused cruise credits, trips that are less likely to be canceled, cabin selection and cheaper fares.
“I require everyone booking with me to have travel insurance before their trip,” Buster said. “I have had multiple situations where people have had to make emergency visits and that can add up quickly.”
Booking with a travel agent also eases the stress of money situations if accounts are frozen or cards are stolen.
“All my clients have to do is call me right when something goes wrong and I will take care of it from there,” Buster said.
For those worried about privacy or security on trips, it is recommended to update apps and change passwords to avoid cyber attacks. When using a public computer, make sure to log out of all accounts or use an incognito tab so personal information can't be easily traceable.
