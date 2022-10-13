St. Joseph residents at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center play cards on Thursday. The Social Security Administration’s announcement of the benefits increasing 8.7% was a topic of discussion during the hand.
St. Joseph residents at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center play cards on Thursday. The Social Security Administration’s announcement of the benefits increasing 8.7% was a topic of discussion during the hand.
Social Security recipients in Northwest Missouri will soon see a nearly 9% increase in their benefits and a drop in their Medicare premiums.
St. Joseph residents at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center were excited when they heard the news.
“Yes!” resident Rita Davis exclaimed.
“The initial reaction is the increase is fantastic,” said resident Christine Williams. “As long as everything else doesn’t increase right along with it so that it bypasses and just turns into still a struggle to maintain.”
The Social Security Administration announced Thursday it is increasing its benefits by 8.7% starting in January. The average recipient will see an additional $140 a month. The adjustment will be the biggest single-year increase in the last four decades.
Despite the significant increase, it will not feel very different for recipients as inflation and cost of living continue to rise. The 8.7% boost was decided based on the cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA, which uses the Consumer Price Index to determine the current cost of living.
The Consumer Price Index looks at the cost of everyday items, such as groceries, fuel and rent. The index reports costs for those products rose 8.2% in the past 12 months.
The increased Social Security benefits come with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums. This means retirees will feel the full impact of the benefits boost.
“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, the Social Security Administration acting commissioner.
For Williams, this Social Security increase is needed.
“What I’m doing now is I am finding places where I can pick up food that’s donated. I do that to supplement what I can buy,” Williams said.
Davis retired in February. She has noticed her paychecks tighten each month as prices have increased.
“I think it’ll help me help with the groceries and the gas, and that will give me a little flexibility to do other things I might want to do,” Davis said. “Sometimes, when you don’t have a lot of money, it’s hard to keep busy, and it’s vital that we keep busy.”
Davis hopes the increase will help her have some extra money for the little things.
“To me, movies are expensive. So that’s a big treat to go to a movie. That’s not something I’m gonna be doing every month,” Davis said. “But, when a movie comes out I really want to see, that extra 9% will help me be able to do that.”
Williams said the Social Security benefit increase means getting to spend more time with her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“I can do a little more with great-grandchildren and the grandchildren. I would enjoy life more that way,” said Williams. “I would be able to take them out for treats instead of everybody hauling grandma around for treats.”
Even though things are tight for Williams right now, she said she is thankful for what she has.
“I just thank God that for everything I get. And I do try to pass on to help others who have even less than I do,” Williams said. “It’s one day at a time.”
