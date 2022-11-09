Residents have the chance to end up $10,000 richer by buying items from local merchants thanks to a holiday program that kicked off Wednesday.
The 16th annual Chamber of Commerce Shop St. Joseph holiday program is now in full swing and will continue through Dec. 13. Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the purpose of the program is to encourage everyone to shop locally during the holiday season.
“Of course we want people to shop local all year long,” Bailey said. “But of course, people are spending more money during the holiday, so we really want people to focus on supporting local businesses. You know, don't just shop on Amazon or from big-box stores online. Go to St. Joseph stores because it helps your local community. It helps the people that work in those stores. That helps pay local taxes. It's just good all the way around.”
With 111 participating merchants across town, there are plenty of places for people to get involved. The businesses range from food services to retail stores and more. Businesses involved in the program have signs up indicating their participation.
Bailey said people can go to any of those locations on any day and request a ticket. At the end of the program, one lucky shopper will walk away with a big prize.
“If you spend money at any of those businesses, for every $10, you'll get an additional ticket. So the more you spend, the more you get, obviously,” Bailey said. “So you can shop from now until the first part of December and then we'll do a drawing for the $10,000 winner.”
Local businesses who participate enjoy the chance to welcome new customers.
Erin Evans Green, UPCO vice president, said the business has been part of Shop St. Joseph for years and she always loves what it does for the store.
“It's good for everybody, business and community,” Evans Green said. “It’s just encouraging people to think small, to think local, to support their local families. It's just something that we think is pretty important here. It's just a sense of community and the chance that they can maybe even venture out to see a business they didn't know existed because they participate in this program.”
Cori O’Meara, assistant manager and decorator at Country Cookie, said the program helps bring all the businesses in town together by creating a sense of community.
“It just helps us support each other and just keep people in mind that we are here and that we do offer great, great products and services. So we just like to always keep that in everybody's minds,” O’Meara said.
A full list of rules and merchants can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website at https://saintjoseph.com/2022-shop-st-joseph-kicks-off/. A drawing for the winning ticket will be on Dec. 15. The winner has 24 hours to claim the $10,000 prize before another number is drawn. Several second-chance prizes also are available.
The Shop St. Joseph program is presented by News-Press NOW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.