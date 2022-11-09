Shop St. Joseph Holiday Program

One lucky person who participates in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Shop St. Joseph holiday program will walk away with $10,000.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Residents have the chance to end up $10,000 richer by buying items from local merchants thanks to a holiday program that kicked off Wednesday.

The 16th annual Chamber of Commerce Shop St. Joseph holiday program is now in full swing and will continue through Dec. 13. Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the purpose of the program is to encourage everyone to shop locally during the holiday season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.