Last week’s tornado in St. Joseph served as a wake-up call for some homeowners looking to replace their roofs during severe weather season.
While a residential roof likely isn’t able to withstand the power of a direct hit of an EF-1 tornado or even a microburst, wind gusts of around 50 mph can cause structural damage, according to the National Weather Service.
Travis Baldwin of A-1 Roofing Renovation has been in the business for 22 years and said protecting an investment like a home can, in some cases, mean staying covered through any instance of hail damage or other problems caused by severe weather activity.
“It’s really important to keep your roof updated because if you don’t, your insurance company may come through and they may say, ‘Well, your roof is just too old and we’re not gonna take care of this,’” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said he met with one of the families affected by last Tuesday’s EF-1 tornado. Analyzing the damage alongside them, Baldwin said the family was fortunate they had gone to bed that evening before the tornado struck their home. Otherwise, they could have been seriously hurt if they were in an area of the house more susceptible to the tornado’s effects.
Weather as severe as last week’s isn’t common but it can happen, especially in March, April and May, which are the peak severe weather season months.
Baldwin said it’s important to look for signs that a roof has been damaged or is nearing the end of its lifespan, which generally is about 30 years.
“It’s always real important to get up there while cleaning your gutters out, to look over your roof if you’re capable of,” Baldwin said. “Just see if you have lifted shingles. Hail damage is something that we haven’t really experienced in a few years here in St. Joe but we’re actually having a lot of wind events.”
He also advised homeowners to have a contractor give a professional opinion on roof replacement before making a decision. According to Forbes, the average price to replace a roof is roughly $8,000 but costs can range from $5,500 to $11,000.
