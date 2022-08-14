River Bluff Bike Trails

The River Bluff Trails Park has been open for several months and the St. Joseph Convention and Visitor's Bureau will be conducting a study to see the full economic impact of the trails.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The River Bluff Trails Park has been open all summer, and the community is seeing benefits.

Officials with the St. Joseph Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said many people have come to the area since the opening. The organization will be conducting a study to see the full economic impact of the trails soon.

