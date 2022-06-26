As economic woes continue to build across the United States, many St. Joseph residents are beginning to feel real strains on their personal finances and businesses.
One big culprit is the price of oil. Since the beginning of 2021, the national average price per gallon of gas has risen from roughly $2.30 to more than $5.
With gas prices continuing to rise across the country, the price of other items has gone up along with it.
Cody Trover, a painter from St. Joseph, said that the price of his equipment has gone up exponentially, with some costs doubling or even tripling.
“I’m a painter, so anything that has to do with petroleum, like oil-based paint, it went up like triple,” he said. “I used to be able to get a gallon of paint for $30. Now it’s over $100, so that’s definitely something I’m noticing.”
While Trover said he is certainly facing greater costs, he is optimistic about the United States entering its first bear market in more than 14 years.
“It’s a great time to buy,” Trover said. “Buy the dip, hold on to it and prepare for it to go back up. Eventually, it’ll go back up and you’ll make some money. You know, it’s America, so it’s going to go up at some point.”
Oil is also used to create plastic items, causing some containers such as water bottles, totes and utensils to see price increases nearing double or more than they were at the beginning of 2021.
Odds are low that prices will drop any time soon as oil depletions continue to bear down on the United States economy.
President Joe Biden has asked Congress to instill a three-month-long gas tax holiday, which could save Americans an average of 18 cents per gallon for unleaded and 24 cents per gallon for diesel, according to the White House’s official website.
