The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath reshaped many aspects of life in the U.S., and how Americans eat and drink is no exception.
Disruptions in the initial months of COVID-19 forced food producers and distributors to adapt how food gets to consumers, and ongoing challenges with supply chains and the labor market have led to shortages at grocery stores. In the restaurant business, many have reoriented toward takeout and delivery. The market for food delivery in the U.S. more than doubled during the pandemic.
The latter trend came in response to major disruption to the food service industry from lockdowns and public health measures early in the pandemic. Bars and restaurants were among the businesses hit hardest by these policies. Unable to host patrons at full capacity, establishments drastically reduced their staffing and turned to takeout and delivery to continue operating while keeping costs low.
Employment in the sector fell by nearly half in just two months, from 12.4 million in February 2020 to 6.4 million in April 2020. Even after public health restrictions loosened later in 2020, employment in the sector has been slow to recover. Today, the food and drink services industry employs 11.6 million people, well short of its pre-pandemic peaks.
While the COVID lockdowns of 2020 provided an initial shock to the industry, shifting consumer preferences have also been a challenge for food service professionals. Bars and restaurants reopened over the course of 2020, but not all consumers rushed back. As fears around COVID persisted, many consumers have opted to spend more of their food budget on groceries for meals at home. This phenomenon quickly reversed trends in food spending in recent years. In 2020, spending on groceries as a share of total household costs reached its highest share in two decades, while spending on purchased meals and beverages fell to their lowest levels since the Great Recession.
Time will tell how lasting changes in spending on food will be, especially in light of the high levels of inflation seen over the last year. While since the turn of the century, prices for food consumed at home grew more slowly than those for meals eaten outside of the home, the opposite is true since the start of the pandemic.
Since 2020, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home has risen by 18.2%, while the CPI for food away from home has grown by just 13.5% over the same span. The rate of price growth for food at home has been particularly stark after remaining roughly flat from 2014 to 2020. Though households in the pandemic have been more inclined to choose groceries over meals out, rapidly rising food prices have stretched household budgets as a result.
While Missouri didn’t rank in the top 15 states, Kansas landed at No. 6 with 13.1% accounting for all food and beverage spending as a share of total spending. That number includes $5,076 for food and beverage spending per resident and $38,860 total spending per resident.
Kasey Campbell, a mom in Atchison, Kansas, said she’s been feeling the squeeze of price hikes and has had to cut back on her food spending.
“I don’t go out to eat like I did before,” she said. “But I feel lucky. I only have a kid and a husband. I know people from around with bigger families that have had to make some tough choices so everyone can eat.”
In the past year, Campbell said the family has switched to getting bigger grocery orders at stores like Aldi in St. Joseph. She said while money can be tight, they’re making it work.
“We’re all doing our part. We can’t wait for the prices to go down — and we hope they do at some point. For now, we’re doing what we can,” she said.
Inflation in the cost of food has been felt nationwide, but residents in some locations will feel the effects more than others. In states with lower incomes, especially in the South, residents spend a higher share of their overall household spending on food. Whether buying groceries or dining out, residents in these locations already struggle the most with food costs and will disproportionately feel the effects of inflation.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. To determine the states where residents are spending the most on food, researchers on behalf of Self Financial calculated all food and beverage spending as a share of total spending. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater grocery spending as a share of total spending was ranked higher.
