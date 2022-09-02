The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath reshaped many aspects of life in the U.S., and how Americans eat and drink is no exception.

Disruptions in the initial months of COVID-19 forced food producers and distributors to adapt how food gets to consumers, and ongoing challenges with supply chains and the labor market have led to shortages at grocery stores. In the restaurant business, many have reoriented toward takeout and delivery. The market for food delivery in the U.S. more than doubled during the pandemic.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.