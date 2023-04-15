Hundreds of residents got rid of household items that could pose a threat to the environment at this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection.
Rod Mcquerry, the supervisor of solid waste and recycling for the city, said many people aren’t aware that there is a safe way to dispose of dangerous household items such as chemicals, pesticides, paint and other fuels.
“One of the main reasons we started this, and that is to give residents an opportunity to get rid of things that we shouldn't throw in the trash,” Mcquerry said. “Yard chemicals, yard herbicides, pesticides, any other kind of chemicals are things that we don't want in the landfill. But there's no easy way for people to get rid of them so we started doing this.”
By participating in annual waste collection events, residents are able to get rid of these items free of costs and more importantly, keep them out of the landfill.
The event had nearly 400 cars drive through to get rid of items, which officials say is moving us one step closer to a healthier environment.
“It's really nice that the folks are being conscientious and not just tossing these items,” Mcquerry said. “Like I said, antifreeze, oil, batteries, and all those chemicals' people have within their home, they’re actually saving them and utilizing this event and that’s what we like to see.”
The Annual Hazardous waste collection event is held twice a year and the next one will be on Saturday, October 21 at the Remington Nature Center.
