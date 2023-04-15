St. Joseph Hazardous waste collection

The city of St. Joseph held its annual Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event in the Remington Nature Center parking lot.

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Hundreds of residents got rid of household items that could pose a threat to the environment at this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection.

Rod Mcquerry, the supervisor of solid waste and recycling for the city, said many people aren’t aware that there is a safe way to dispose of dangerous household items such as chemicals, pesticides, paint and other fuels.

