Recreational marijuana sales could start as soon as Friday, dispensaries prepare

Missouri dispensaries are preparing for adult-use marijuana sales to begin in less than a week.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its emergency rules that go into effect on Friday. The department wanted the rules to be in effect before it awarded current medical marijuana dispensaries their comprehensive licenses.
“We won’t convert licenses before rules are effective,” said Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the department. “I would say Friday is a possibility but certainly not guaranteed at this point.”
Sunny Daze, located next to Menards, is making several preparations ahead of being able to sell recreationally. David Craig, Sunny Daze spokesperson, said it has been ordering five to six times its regular supply in anticipating the needed demand.
“One of the biggest concerns that a lot of the dispensaries in the state have right now is purchasing enough inventory,” Craig said. “We just want to make sure that someone doesn't wait in line like can't get what they want.”
Those shipments are already arriving.
“A lot of the (preparation) work for the dispensaries has been making sure that there's been clear communication with suppliers, so those are the brands, the cultivators, the manufacturing plants, especially with transportation companies, we're going to be driving back and forth,” Craig said.
Keeping the lines down is also another priority of Sunny Daze. It has doubled its staff, including receptionists and budtenders — the people who handle the product, offer suggestions and answer questions.
“We want to make sure that when someone comes in for the first visit, that they're not stuck in an extremely long line, and that they're able to have a really good positive experience with budtenders,” Craig said.
The rules allow for one budtender to help three custumers at once, which Craig said will be helpful to keep wait times down.
The state has until Monday to approve, deny or comment on licenses filed the first day the state accepted submissions before they automatically transition into comprehensive licenses. This means some dispensaries will be able to sell adult-use marijuana on Monday.
