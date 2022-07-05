Missouri American Water has submitted a rate review request to increase water and wastewater prices for St. Joseph residents.
The group submitted the request to the Missouri Public Service Commission. The utility's leaders said the request is driven by nearly $770 million in completed or planned investments from January 2021 to May 2023.
The water projects include St. Joseph. Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager at Missouri American Water, said the rate request for St. Joseph is driven primarily by needed capital investments. This includes improvements in the water treatment plan.
“For St Joseph, in particular, it refers to a lot of water pipe replacement projects of almost 10 miles worth of water pipe that will be new and in service by the end of the year,” Barnhart said.
This would be the first-rate change for St. Joseph in the last seven years, officials said.
Barnhart said an average Missouri American Water customer uses about 4,200 gallons of water per month, and the new rate would increase those customers' monthly bills by $12 or $13.
“I doubt what ends up happening will be identical to what we have submitted, Barnhart said. “We'll just have to wait and see what the commission determines that rate change will be if any.”
Barnhart said the commission will look at the investments Missouri American has made to determine the money has been spent and that it was necessary to improve water service.
“They will review extensively everything in the case, which I refer to as the most extensive and in-depth audit that you can think of,” Barnhart said. “That's essentially what this process is.”
Customers and members of the public will have a period when they can comment on the request.
“Around November they will announce a series of public meetings for Missouri American Water locations throughout the state,” Barnhart said. “Our customers can ask questions, make comments and the commission then takes all of this information and will give some kind of a decision on rates in 2023.”
Barnhart said while there is never a good time to ask for a rate change, the company is proactive with its improvements.
“These water systems are getting older and we have to do things that are going to keep them reliable,” Barnhart said. “When we have water main breaks, those ultimately are very costly. So, it's more efficient for us to go in and to replace the pipe before we get to that point.”
With almost 700 miles of water pipes in St. Joseph, the improvements can’t all be made at once and are planned strategically, Barnhart said.
Barnhart said there are many benefits from paying higher rates.
“Oftentimes when we replace these pipes, we not only replace them, but we upsize them," Barnhart said. “It's bigger pipes, which produce larger flow and enhances fire protection. This is incredibly important, especially to the fire department."
The review of the request is expected to take 11 months. If the request is approved by the public service commission, new rates would take effect in mid-2023.
