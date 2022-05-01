Spire customers will see increases in their bills in the coming months after a change to the utility’s rate structure was approved.
The agreement was reached by Spire Inc., the staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission and the Missouri Office of the Public Counsel. Customers throughout Missouri will feel the effects of the increase.
Scott Weitzel, vice president of regulatory and governmental affairs for Spire, said the company, along with PSC regulators, conducts a rate review twice a year to make sure the utility is getting proper recovery for infrastructure replacement.
“It’s an incentive for gas utilities in the state to get aging infrastructure out,” Weitzel said. “Some of the materials are materials used maybe 60, 70, 80 or 100 years ago. Since then there have been major advancements in technology and change in material.”
Spire West provides natural gas services to roughly 533,435 customers across 26 counties in western Missouri, which includes Buchanan County.
As a result of the agreement, adjusted rates will go into effect on May 15. Spire West customers will see an adjusted rate of 74 cents a month, while Spire East customers will be adjusted to 36 cents a month. June is the first month the adjusted infrastructure system replacement surcharge will appear on bills.
Weitzel said the rate difference comes from multiple components.
“With being separate companies, our regulators have kept them separate,” he said. “They have different cost structures, different elements and different assets.”
