When the temperature climbs into the triple digits, Richard Sharp doesn’t have to think twice about giving a little boost to his air conditioner.
Next year, it won’t be a simple decision for Sharp and other Evergy customers.
“They’re going to charge you a higher rate for keeping that air conditioner going,” the 79-year-old St. Joseph man said. “You can cut your washer and dryer, you can cut the dishwashing, but who can cut your air conditioning when it’s 100 degrees out?”
Evergy’s new time-based rate structure has no impact during the current heat wave, but the issue looms in the background for ratepayers like Sharp. Beginning later this year, the company will charge more for electricity during peak summer hours rather than the flat rate that most customers pay today.
That means in 2024, if a similar blast of hot weather hits, Sharp could pay 32 cents per kilowatt hour to run his air conditioner during the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. time slot, an increase from the 11 cents that Evergy currently charges.
It angers Sharp, who believes a green energy program is being stuffed down his throat.
“This is a forced program,” he said.
It’s true that the program isn’t optional. Beginning this fall, Evergy residential customers will be required to choose from several options for time-based rate plans. Those who don’t are automatically enrolled in what’s called the Standard Peak Saver with rates of 32 cents during peak summer hours but as low as 8 cents at non-peak times.
While customers direct the blame at Evergy, it’s the Missouri Public Service Commission that required investor-owned utilities to adopt mandatory time-of-use plans.
The PSC, which regulates those utilities, sees time-of-use plans as a way to even out usage during hot summer months, reducing costs for utilities and decreasing the chances of brownouts.
The Southwest Power Pool, the regional organization that manages the multi-state grid, issued an operations advisory after its service territory, which includes parts of Missouri, set a new record for electricity use on several days this week. The advisory did not require the public to conserve electricity.
When time-based plans take effect, customers will need to change behaviors rather than reach for the thermostat as soon as it gets hot. The PSC, in a fact sheet on its website, said customers should consider precooling a home before 4 p.m. or running energy-intensive appliances like dryers and dishwashers after 8 p.m.
But the regulatory agency said few customers will see an increase in bills because the decreased rates during off-peak hours will act as an offset.
“Even on time-based plans, most customers will not see significant changes in their annual electric bill from what they have experienced,” the PSC said.
But for some, the change does represent a leap into the unknown, one that’s hard to contemplate when the temperature is near 100 degrees.
“What about the low-income people?” Sharp asked. “There’s a lot of people that are going to have to make some very drastic decisions.”
Jodi Flurry, director of community investment for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said it’s possible the agency may need to look at providing more fans or longer hours for cooling centers during next year’s heat waves.
Right now, the United Way is organizing eight cooling centers in St. Joseph and Savannah, including locations at local libraries and the city health department at 904 S. 10th St.
“What you don’t see are those individuals who may not have air conditioning in the house,” Flurry said. “They may be on a fixed income and they may be elderly and it’s too costly.”
