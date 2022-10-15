Anyone making the quick drive down to Kansas City to catch a flight will soon be doing so inside a brand-new terminal. The $1.5 billion infrastructure project happening at Kansas City International Airport is nearing completion and is expected to open in March of 2023.

Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation at KCI, said the new terminal is more than 90% complete.

