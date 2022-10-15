Anyone making the quick drive down to Kansas City to catch a flight will soon be doing so inside a brand-new terminal. The $1.5 billion infrastructure project happening at Kansas City International Airport is nearing completion and is expected to open in March of 2023.
Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation at KCI, said the new terminal is more than 90% complete.
“A lot of the work that’s being done now is interior fit and finish,” Meyer said. “Some of the concession space is being built out, some of the gate seating is being installed, some of the signage is being installed, that’s really the focus right now.”
The airport previously had three horseshoe-shaped terminals. Terminals A, B and C were built in 1972, and rather than upgrade the existing terminals, assessments found it was in the airport’s best interest to tear them down and build a new terminal altogether.
Meyer said the new terminal is being built with the customer in mind and is all about enhancing the experience.
“The way that this terminal is designed and how everything is accessible beyond the security checkpoint, we’re able to do things we’ve never been able to do before, like a playground for kids,” Meyer said. “We’ve never been able to have that, because, where would you put it? Put it by the Southwest gates, then Delta passengers can’t use it, American (Airlines) passengers can’t use it. This new design allows us to deliver on those kinds of amenities where everybody can use it, regardless of where we put it.”
When guests drive up to the terminal, departures and drop-offs will be on the top level, and arrivals and pickups will be underneath. Upon entry, the ticketing hall is the size of two football fields, and there is one consolidated security checkpoint in the middle of the hall. Once customers have cleared the security checkpoint, they have access to all areas of the terminal.
The terminal has a Concourse A and Concourse B, with a concourse connector in between. There are multiple information desks to make for a better customer service experience and around 50 restaurants and retailers, including some local brands.
“Regardless of what airline you’re flying or what gate you’re assigned to, your travel experience is no longer dependent on that in terms of what amenities, what restaurants are around you,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the gate areas are significantly larger and will have more seating and charging areas. KCI will also become the largest all-glass passenger boarding bridge in the country, allowing passengers to see everything going on around them while loading the plane.
Modern technology is also adding to the customer experience. There are heat-censored lights above the bathroom stalls, so when a stall is occupied, the light is red, and when it is open, it is green.
The same technology is used in the new seven-story parking garage across from the new terminal, adding over 6,000 new parking spots.
“Rather than having to drive up and down lanes looking for a parking space, there’ll be indicators above each parking stall to indicate whether it’s occupied or open,” Meyer said. “So, you can see, ‘Two lanes over, halfway down, there’s a green light. We’ll park there.’”
Along with helping ease the process of flying, there are also efforts to make the terminal more of a destination. There are local and international artists featured throughout, along with spaces made to incorporate the feel of Kansas City, such as designs incorporating the City Market.
“I’m hoping that our customers will love their experience coming here to the Kansas City International Airport,” said Customer Experience Manager Margarita Kelley. “That it’s easy, they can see all the signs, it’ll be a breeze to walk through, just loving to see the new art around and loving the entertainment that we’re going to be offering.”
The new terminal is also made to be more accessible, with ADA-height counters, moving walkways and sensory rooms. There are inclusive bathrooms with full-size changing tables and service animal relief areas.
The new terminal is being built where Terminal A previously stood. Construction began in 2019, and Meyer said despite the pandemic, the project is still on time and on budget.
Phase two of the runway project is also underway. The airport is undergoing a full recondition of the primary runway, and it’s being done by St. Joseph company, Ideker. KCI Head of Engineering Jade Liska said Ideker has found its niche at KCI.
“They’re around here and they want to show their work and they have pride in their work because they are a local group, and we see that in their work every day,” Liska said. “We’re very fortunate to have Ideker part of our program.”
The project involves ripping out the old pavement, rebuilding the structure and laying new concrete. The runway is around 2 miles long, so it was broken into two phases. Phase one was completed in 2021, and phase two will be completed in December.
For more information on the new KCI terminal, visit buildkci.com.
