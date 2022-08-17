Rolling Hills Auto Plaza

This time last year, there was a major semiconductor chip shortage, which caused the number of new vehicles on car lots to go down. The issue remains a concern with new car inventory, although used vehicles are available for sale.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Since 2020, a major semiconductor chip shortage has slowed down the production of new vehicles. Today, the issue still is driving up the popularity — and the price — of used cars. 

For many, the chip shortage has meant that used vehicles are much more accessible than new ones. As demand grows, the cost also is increasing.

