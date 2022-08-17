This time last year, there was a major semiconductor chip shortage, which caused the number of new vehicles on car lots to go down. The issue remains a concern with new car inventory, although used vehicles are available for sale.
Since 2020, a major semiconductor chip shortage has slowed down the production of new vehicles. Today, the issue still is driving up the popularity — and the price — of used cars.
For many, the chip shortage has meant that used vehicles are much more accessible than new ones. As demand grows,the cost also is increasing.
Daniel Scanlon, a Nissan manager and used car acquisitions manager, said that used car prices are becoming more expensive but he believes they're still in a fair price range.
“The prices have been pushed up a little bit. They're at a premium right now, but our corporation has given me all the resources. I shop daily, every day, five days a week, and we have stocked more used cars than normal,” Scanlon said. “But everything's good. It's all positive. The used car prices are a little higher, but not much. And the used car market's really good.”
But some people, like Jennifer Grider, who has been looking for a car for several weeks, say that things aren’t easy right now with finding any vehicle.
“It's impossible to get financed through the banks because the amount of money for the vehicle is too much. And banks don't want to loan on that. So, if you get a loan through the bank, the interest rate is extremely high and by the time you're done paying it off, you might as well buy a brand new car," Grider said. "But you can't buy a brand new car right now because although they're being made, they're not being sent out because of chip shortages and everything else. So you're kind of stuck in a rock and a hard place."
Scanlon said those who are looking to buy a vehicle should remain patient as inventory is limited but shouldn't let that stop them from shopping.
“Don't let the chip shortage affect you and your buying process. Everything is OK," Scanlon said. "Of course, new cars are pretty minimal right now, but used cars are fine. The prices are a little elevated, but not much higher. Everything's good.”
