A new internet service coming to St. Joseph

A new internet service, Metronet, is coming to St. Joseph. Ben Ruzick, government affairs director for Metronet, said installations could start in the spring.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents will soon have more options when it comes to choosing an internet provider.

Metronet, a 100% fiber optic company started back in 2005, said it is moving into the local market.

