St. Joseph residents will soon have more options when it comes to choosing an internet provider.
Metronet, a 100% fiber optic company started back in 2005, said it is moving into the local market.
“Currently, we're the nation's largest independently owned 100% fiber optic company in the United States,” said Ben Ruzick, government affairs director for Metronet. “Metronet brings 100% fiber optic high-speed internet along with home phone fiber with a heavy focus as a business on customer service. One of the things that we are extremely passionate about as a company is to make sure that we provide a world-class experience for our residents and businesses that take our service.”
Ruzick said Metronet is available in more than 250 communities across 16 states.
“As far as getting to St. Joseph, we really look for communities that are underserved,” Ruzick said. “That's one of the areas that Metronet is the most successful in, areas that don't have access to high-speed internet, especially fiber-provided services and we found that within St. Joseph.”
Ruzick said company leaders are excited to work with the St. Joseph community.
“One of the things that's really important to us is a community of leaders that understand the importance of ultra-high-speed internet,” Ruzick said. “Especially nowadays with it making such a big difference for so many people, whether it's schooling from home or working from home, it's just, it's really become something that's so very important. That's why we look for these types of communities like St. Joseph.”
Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said this is a great opportunity for area residents.
“Broadband is always a huge thing for Buchanan County,” Redmond said. "We work hard to make sure that we continue to have broadband, not only in parts of St. Joseph that maybe need improvements but also in rural broadband.”
Redmond emphasized the importance of having good internet throughout the area with many businesses
“As we look at working from home more than ever from the pandemic, it's super important that we are able to have the infrastructure and the needs to make sure that the workforce that's working from home have what they need to be successful,” Redmond said.
Providing consumers with multiple internet providers to choose from is good for the community, Redmond said.
“I think consumers, both that individual and the business, are super excited to have some options and to be able to make sure they have the needs that are best for them,” Redmond said. “Our goal is obviously to have everyone in Buchanan County with great broadband services, great internet and fast-speed services.”
Construction has started in the northern part of St. Joseph and is expanding throughout the city.
Metronet hopes to start installation services in the spring of 2023 and finish all construction in St. Joseph within two years.
“We're just really excited to be able to get in and start serving the city of St. Joseph,” Ruzick said. “They've just been an amazing city to work with."
More information about the company can be found on its website at www.metronet.com.
United Fiber, based in Savannah, Missouri, also recently announced it is investing more than $50 million to expand its high-speed fiber broadband to an additional 36,000 homes and businesses in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.