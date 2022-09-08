American Red Cross

Officials with the American Red Cross are encouraging people to sit down and talk about creating a game plan in case of an emergency.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Your desk calendar will rarely list the time and place of your next emergency, so it's best to expect the unexpected.

September is National Preparedness Month, which offers a great chance to sit down with family and discuss the proper steps to be ready for these situations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.