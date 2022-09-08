Your desk calendar will rarely list the time and place of your next emergency, so it's best to expect the unexpected.
September is National Preparedness Month, which offers a great chance to sit down with family and discuss the proper steps to be ready for these situations.
JoAnn Woody, the executive director for the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross, said people should have a plan in place that includes gathering essential information and supplies in the event of an emergency.
“What the American Red Cross does is we like to help draw attention to how families and individuals can be better prepared to face the multitude of potential crises or emergencies that come up in their lives," she said. "We want to encourage people to be prepared every day of the year and every month of the year but we do focus on September to kind of help drive that momentum and to get people to pay a little bit more attention."
Red Cross officials suggest three steps to be prepared for an emergency.
First, have a kit ready full of flashlights, batteries, canned or dried food, emergency contact information and other essentials. Second, create a plan that the whole family is aware of with meet-up locations and steps to take in case of an emergency.
Finally, prepare to be informed by having apps on your phone that will help notify you if there is a natural disaster.
Woody said one of the things people should keep in mind is that emergencies can happen at any moment, no matter how prepared you may be.
“You never know when it's going to be you. That's one of the things that whenever I've talked to folks and we talk about, you just never know," she said. "And being prepared … it makes you a part of the solution. And it's very empowering to know that you can take care of yourself, your family and your community."
Classes available through the Red Cross for emergency preparedness can be found at redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.