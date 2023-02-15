With costs on the rise, local farmers have seen more people looking to raise chickens in the hopes of lowering their grocery bills.
“Everybody’s wanting to get into the chicken thing to have their own eggs so they won’t have to buy them at the store,” said Gregory Woods of Eagle Ridge Farm. “We're seeing a lot of increase in that.”
Woods said he usually sells chickens to 10 to 20 people each spring. However, he expects to surpass that number this spring.
“We've seen a lot of inquiries about whether we have birds ready now,” Woods said. “Our birds come in the spring and we brood them outside then we sell them off.”
However, purchasing chickens is not an overnight solution to cutting down your grocery bill, Woods said.
“A lot of people don't know that it takes six months for a small pullet to start laying eggs,” Woods said. “So they're going to be buying eggs for a little while but once they start taking off it just becomes a cycle and becomes an everyday routine.”
Feed is another pricey component people should be aware of before making the decision to raise chickens Woods said.
“Chicken feed is really expensive and that's one of the things and a lot of people don't understand,” Woods said. “Maintaining the grass in the spring is another component. They'll be out here eating the bugs and the grass so that kind of lowers the cost of feed a little bit but you still have to supplement them with feed.”
Woods started Eagle Ridge Farm nearly five years ago.
“We started back in 2018 raising chickens, ducks and turkeys and once we got started, everything just took off from there and we haven’t stopped since,” Woods said.
Eagle Ridge Farm sells birds for both livestock and food purposes as well as eggs by the carton.
“We sell meat birds and we sell small pullets (female chicks) in the spring,” Woods said. “We also sell turkeys for Thanksgiving and duck meat as well. We're looking to expand into Bobwhite quail and pheasants as well.”
While inflation is a huge component as to why residents are seeing higher egg prices at the grocery store, Woods said bird flu also has played a role.
“We've also gone up in price on our eggs,” Woods said. “We're now about $6 a dozen for eggs. Nationwide, we're seeing a lot of bird flu and a lot of flocks have been just called off with bird flu, so that's contributed to the price increase of all the eggs. Small farmers like myself, we check our flocks every day for bird flu.”
With consumers being forced to pay such a high price for eggs everywhere, Woods says there’s a higher demand for farm-fresh eggs.
“I get people that want to come by our eggs instead of the store-bought ones because they're fresher,” Woods said. “The average age of the eggs at the stores are eight weeks old and with ours, you can get them within two weeks of being laid.”
Overall, with both chickens and eggs in high demand, as we approach closer to the spring, Woods recommends those interested in purchasing chickens or eggs should reach out sooner rather than later.
“I predict we'll sell a lot of eggs quite quickly,” Woods said. “I'm thinking people are going to order more of the meat birds because of the shortage of chickens available at the store. For example, if you go to some of the stores, you'll see that there's not very much chicken meat on the shelves. So, everybody's wanting more chickens.”
