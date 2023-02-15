Increase of residents looking to raise chickens amid egg-flation

With costs on the rise, local farmers have seen more people looking to raise chickens in the hopes of lowering their grocery bills.

“Everybody’s wanting to get into the chicken thing to have their own eggs so they won’t have to buy them at the store,” said Gregory Woods of Eagle Ridge Farm. “We're seeing a lot of increase in that.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.