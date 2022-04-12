A new report shows car insurance premiums in Missouri are up more than 50% during the last six years.
On an Insurance.com report of the top 10 states with the biggest price hike in car insurance premiums since 2016, Missouri ranked third in percentage increase at roughly 56%, with a current average premium of nearly $1,800.
“You see serious accidents going up, there’s more distracted driving, there’s more speeding and what you’re going to get is more serious accidents and obviously the insurance companies have to pay for that," John McCormick of Insurance.com said. "What they’re trying to do is just cover the cost of rising inflation and people’s poor driving habits.”
Inflation continues to reach historic levels. It was announced Tuesday that the consumer price index hiked to 8.5% in March, a level that hasn’t been reached since the 1980s.
For vehicle owners, finding a favorable price for a used car or truck to ease some of the pressure of higher insurance premiums has been difficult. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of used vehicles increased by 40.5% from January 2021 to January of 2022.
The plus side for drivers is that there is no fixed rate for car insurance. McCormick said drivers should be shopping for a better rate especially if age becomes a factor in getting a discount or if driving responsibilities have changed.
“People should be shopping once a year and looking for better rates because things change over time,” McCormick said. “I know a lot of people that commuted to work that are now remote. Obviously, they're driving was less than it was before but have they called up their agent or their insurance company looking for a low-mileage discount?”
It’s no secret that residents are driving more frequently than they once did at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April of 2020, more than 28% of people in Missouri were staying at home according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That number as of November of last year came down to just under 22%.
