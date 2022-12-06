Nationwide Christmas tree shortage impacts local businesses

For those still on the hunt for a Christmas tree in St. Joseph, prices may look a little different this year.

Many tree farms across the country are experiencing tree shortages due to droughts. In response, consumers everywhere can expect to see some tree prices rise.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

