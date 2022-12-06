For those still on the hunt for a Christmas tree in St. Joseph, prices may look a little different this year.
Many tree farms across the country are experiencing tree shortages due to droughts. In response, consumers everywhere can expect to see some tree prices rise.
“The only issue we have with tree shortages was this year with our firs,” said Cory Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Orchards. “We can't grow the firs in the state of Missouri with it being too hot. So, we get firs out of Wisconsin. We did get shorted on firs this year for the first time in many years. They say it's because of the drought they've had up there. So we are down on our firs that we get out of Wisconsin.”
In response to the shortages and rising prices, places like Schweizer Orchards have had some price changes.
“We have had to change a lot of our prices and it happened last year mostly and we haven't seen a real increase in price this year,” Schweizer said. “Last year and this year, the freight charges coming out of Wisconsin with the fuel and things like that have been a lot higher. So, we've had to in turn put that into the tree to get our money back out of it. The choose-and-cut stuff have been the same for years and years, but the prices for the trees we get out of Wisconsin have increased because of the fuel.”
Craig Hayes, manager at Earl May Garden Center, said they have not been impacted by the shortage but have seen prices rising.
“We have a tendency to have really old suppliers and we don't usually have a lot of issues with shipments,” Hayes said. “However, with the way trucking has really been with shortages and things, there's definitely been some prices that have gone up this season, but it doesn't really seem to slow a lot of the Christmas season, or at least here.”
Despite higher costs and a smaller selection of trees this year, both Schweizer Orchards and Earl May have seen great crowds this holiday season.
“Crowds have been amazing,” Schweizer said. “It's been about the same it has been for the last 10-15 years we've been doing this. One difference in the crowds is we're seeing a lot more people actually go out and cut as opposed to getting one that's already cut. Weather dictates a lot of that. So, we've had really good weekends for weather.”
“We probably got another week to 10 days where we’re going to see a rush with everything,” Hayes said. “By the end of that time we may not have much left the way it's going this year. But, usually you have a pretty strong showing until around the 10th and 15th.”
Hayes said he predicts they will run out of Christmas trees this holiday season with the way the demand has been thus far.
Schweizer said while typically the week of Thanksgiving and the first weekend of December are their busiest times, they still expect to see more crowds and have the trees ready for it.
“Now that we’ve had our busiest weekends, it tends to slow down now as most people are doing their decorating or are done with their decorating, but we’ll still see some more people the next few weeks,” Schweizer said. “We have a plentiful of trees out there for you to cut. We are a little lower on the firs that we get out of Wisconsin, but we have a ton to go out there and cut.”
With the growing number of people coming to Schweizer Orchards each holiday season, they have planted more trees to keep up with the demand.
“We saw a real good increase in people coming to us and we've since started planting more acres and things like that,” Schweizer said. “We saw a real good increase a few years ago and we're trying to ramp that back up to where we should be and keep that going as far as we can.”
