The implications of a new minimum wage increase are being felt across the St. Joseph community.
Missouri’s minimum wage rate rose on Jan. 1 to $12 an hour, the final move to complete a phased-in rise that started in 2018.
Local business leaders, including Natalie Redmond, CEO and president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, have mixed emotions when it comes to the mandate. With so many businesses in the area being national chains, in large part many local employees are making more than that minimum wage, leaving small businesses as the most impacted, she said.
“When there are more jobs that are workers it becomes very competitive, so that makes it hard for a local mom-and-pop to compete with like a Hobby Lobby who’s paying $18 an hour,” Redmond said. “That’s where the minimum wage conversation comes into play. I think you’ve seen a lot of those local companies become very creative.”
She said locally-owned businesses have come up with incentives and perks like flex schedules and crafting a fun work environment to encourage more people to find work opportunities in a local capacity. However, Redmond also emphasized her confidence in where St. Joseph is now, saying the community is becoming a competitive place for work.
“St. Joseph being 25% manufacturing, which is a larger number than most counties across the state, we have a lot of higher-end jobs,” Redmond said. “So we’re actually about $52,000 is our average annual wage in St. Joseph. That’s seventh in the counties as you stack up across the state.”
Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph parks director, said that while he is sure it’s a benefit to many people, the minimum wage hike has been a challenge from his perspective. When looking at the need to adjust paychecks, he said it’s also important for people to remember that with more money going out, there has to be a way to generate more revenue.
“Our human resources department had put out an estimate that came up to be about $12,000 a year impact on the budget,” Kempf said. “Now that was strictly the employees that are making minimum wage now that will be moving up to the new rate. What that does not take into account is our employees that were making higher than the minimum wage rate that we probably also need to move up a little bit to keep them ahead of that rate.”
Kempf said that there have been conversations within his department about raising the prices of services to certain consumer groups to make up for the increase. Those decisions will be made in the next four to six weeks, he said.
Kempf said another aspect to consider is that, while they are not at the point just yet, if they don’t have enough money coming in, some services may need to be scaled back.
Whitney Lanning, executive director of Community Action Partnership, an agency that supports low-income community members, said she and her team have been working in several ways to support the community over the last few years and work towards raising wages. She looks at the increase with both optimism and understanding that not everything that comes with it may be positive.
“We’re not sure what’s going to happen,” Lanning said. “We’re hopeful that it’s going to be positive, but we know that there could be some unintended consequences. And so it’s just going to be really important to monitor that and to remain flexible, to be able to address any issues that may arise.”
Redmond said while some may be concerned about the hit local businesses could take from the increase, the best way to combat that is to refocus where dollars are spent and shop local.
