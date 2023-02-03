Executive Director Jeff Penland of the St. Joseph Housing Authority works Friday at his desk. About 40% of homes in St. Joseph are rented, a positive sign that Penland hopes will decrease in favor of more residents buying homes.
Almost 70% of Missouri residents own their homes, and one local expert says it's a positive statistic that hopefully increases.
In St. Joseph, 58.8% of residents own homes, while 62.4% of Buchanan County residents as a whole are homeowners, according to a local report from the St. Joseph Housing Authority.
"Our community has a lot of rental property, but yet, you know, this statistic shows that we have a lot of homeowners, too," Housing Authority Executive Director Jeff Penland said. "Even at housing, we have a homeownership program that we try to get people off of housing and become homeowners."
The next goal is using those resources, like housing and urban development programs, to reduce the number of multi-generational renters, Penland said.
"Our hope is that we keep coming up with creative ways to increase that homeownership in the area, if it be through a HUD homeownership program or just helping our own tenants," Penland said.
One of the biggest concerns from the local report is that many local residents have housing problems, like incomplete plumbing systems, Penland said.
"They don't have (a) working kitchen, full-functioning kitchen or fully functioning plumbing," he said. "That's not only us as a housing authority, but I know the city is concerned with making sure that, you know, those facilities are fully functional and operational."
Residents qualify as having a household problem if they have a kitchen or plumbing that isn't fully functioning, or more than one person per room, and more than 30% of their income is devoted to housing costs, according to the housing authority's report. The issues are considered "severe problems" if more than half of a resident's income is used on housing costs.
In Buchanan County, 3,235 homeowners and 5,130 renters have at least one housing problem, out of 33,500 total households, while 1,470 homeowners and 3,155 renters have severe housing problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.