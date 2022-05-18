As the weather gets warmer, people in Northwest Missouri are ready to start new projects at commercial and residential properties. However, many construction companies in St. Joseph are completely booked up.
“As contractors right now, we all are very busy and most customers are aware of that,” said Kip Traster, director of K&M Concrete Construction.
And K&M Concrete Construction isn't alone.
“Our schedule, as far as that goes, is completely full for the foreseeable future, probably through the end of the year at least,” said Erich Van Cleave, owner of Van Cleave Construction.
Many homeowners are upset with how long of a wait they’re seeing, but others, such as Julia Olsen, said that it’s worth it as long as you get the final result you’re looking for.
“If you're putting money into something, you might as well put it into your property. Who knows what the future holds?” Olsen said.
As well as facing a wait, there have been some issues with meeting demands due to lumber costs and labor shortages. Companies are wanting people to know that while the wait may not be ideal, planning is what is going to help them in the end.
“I think planning to do the project, even if it’s a year or two down the road, it’s never too early to start planning," Van Cleave said.
Traster said he tells his customers to try to have as much information as possible ready to share with any contractor before trying to work with them.
“We really encourage customers to try to be as prepared as possible with what they actually want before approaching us, and it will save us time,” Traster said.
Traster also said he wants people to know they hear what the community is saying but to remember that they're doing their best to give the customer exactly what they're looking for.
“A lot of times, we’re not only building dreams for people, we’re solving problems,” Traster said.
