A cookie decorated like Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sits in the case at Country Cookie. Some of the shop's most popular game day items include cookies decorated to look like the Chiefs logo, players and coaches.
A cookie decorated like Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sits in the case at Country Cookie. Some of the shop's most popular game day items include cookies decorated to look like the Chiefs logo, players and coaches.
A cookie decorated like Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sits in the case at Country Cookie. Some of the shop's most popular game day items include cookies decorated to look like the Chiefs logo, players and coaches.
Niki Lonjer, owner of Love & Frosting Bakeshop, displays some of her Chiefs items. She said for this week's AFC Championship game, she will sell macaroons decorated in both Chiefs and Bengals colors.
Much like Arrowhead Stadium for this weekend’s AFC Championship game, local bakeries are hoping for a sellout.
Country Cookie and Love & Frosting Bakeshop sell many Chiefs-themed desserts around the playoffs. Cori O’Meara, assistant manager and decorator at Country Cookie, said Country Cookie sells out of their Chiefs items almost every game.
“Generally, people do want game day treats, but then when the big games come up is when the orders really start to come in,” O’Meara said.
O’Meara said their most popular Chiefs products include Chiefs sprinkle cookies and decorated cookies and cakes. Demand goes up quite a bit when Kansas City makes a playoff run when people get together for watch parties.
“We generally double (Chiefs items), we know that the demand is going to be a lot higher for game day,” O’Meara said. “During the day, leading up until about an hour before game time, we see those people coming in looking for that stuff. So, we always try to keep that available on hand.”
Due to this demand, local shops begin preparing for big games in the days before. Niki Lonjers, owner of Love & Frosting Bakeshop, said most of the work will be done on game day, but there are things to be done during the week.
“We're definitely prepping,” Lonjers said. “We're getting all of our sprinkles and M&Ms and everything ready and our cookie dough ready so that we have plenty for Friday and Saturday.”
Lonjers sold out of Chiefs products during last week’s playoff game against the Jaguars. Popular Chiefs items at Love & Frosting Bakeshop include decorated sugar cookies and yellow and red M&M cookies. This week, Lonjers is also selling macaroons in Chiefs and Bengals colors.
O’Meara said Country Cookie typically sees some big orders leading up to the game but also will have a lot of walk-ins on the day of, so they like to make sure enough product is available. Both shops said they are prepping to make sure plenty of Chiefs items will be available for walk-in purchases this weekend.
If the Chiefs defeat the Bengals Sunday, both shops will start preparing for a very busy Super Bowl in the coming weeks.
“The first year they were in the Super Bowl, (demand) was huge. The second time, it was still pretty good,” O’Meara said. “I expect if they go this time, it'll be just as big as the first time."
Super Bowl weekend falls near Valentine’s Day, which is Love & Frosting Bakeshop’s most popular holiday. Lonjers is prepared to increase production of both Chiefs and Valentine’s items, as well as add larger cakes and packages to her menu.
As the Chiefs continue their playoff run, both shops are encouraging customers to keep an eye on their Facebook pages for available products and potential game day specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.