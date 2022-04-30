If the Missouri Legislature is compared to a football game, then the state’s long-stymied push to legalize sports gambling has finally entered the red zone.
But the clock is ticking.
State lawmakers are closer to legalizing sports gambling as a bill has passed in the House and is now in the Senate with just two weeks left in the 2022 regular session. The new bill, if approved and signed into law, would allow gambling to be made via a casino or through third-party online betting sites that utilize geofencing technology.
The legislation also would stop the flow of Missourians who cross the border to place bets in states like Iowa and future bets made across state lines in Kansas who just passed a sports wagering bill Thursday night.
Keeping the money
in Missouri
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said there is a continued push to keep the money in Missouri and not see it go to neighboring states such as Illinois and Iowa.
“Sports wagering has gotten more attention this year than it has in the past because the state’s surrounding states have all moved into that arena as well,” Hegeman said. “Kansas is about ready to move to it as we perceive and understand ... it’s time for us to catch up.”
Hegeman’s colleague, state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said one of the major concerns is making sure online gambling is done in a way to ensure the money stays in Missouri.
“It’s really important we make sure that we get the technology correct, we need to make sure that we’re geofencing around the state, so if somebody places a bet on the Missouri side of the line, versus Kansas, that Missouri is collecting those tax dollars rather than having those tax dollars inadvertently going to Kansas,” Luetkemeyer said.
Past troubles in legalization
For the past several years, legal sports gambling has been on the agenda for the legislative session but efforts have stalled. Bills have failed in the past due to lawmakers looking to add provisions for electronic gaming machines that are in truck stops and bars.
Now the hope with this year’s legislation is to have a “clean bill” and keep it focused on sports gambling only, which is how the bill passed by the House reads.
“I’m hopeful this year that we’re able to get a clean sportsbook betting bill. I think something that many of my constituents have reached out and said is that they want to be able to bet lawfully on the Chiefs ... bet on the Royals ... and if we can get legislation across the finish line, that will be something that would be a reality for them,” Luetkemeyer said.
Money for education
in the state
Mike Leara, chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission, said the state is fully prepared for the implementation of legal sports gambling and the state would see an infusion of revenue. He said the state is expecting $140 million that casinos will receive from either retail gaming or through being partnered with mobile sportsbook apps. The proposed tax rate will fall somewhere between 8% and 10% and Missouri would receive close to $10 million for education through the first fiscal year, Leara said.
“The feedback is people in the state wanted it, and there was a large number of people in Missouri crossing the river to make bets,” Leara said of St. Louis residents going to Illinois.
Some St. Joseph residents expressed support for legal sports gambling, especially if the money is going to help the state budget.
“They’re (residents) are going to do it anyhow, so why not make it legal and then have the funds go toward something productive?” Amelia Marks said.
Walker Hamm agreed with moving forward with legal sports gambling.
“If the state benefits from it, by all means do it,” Hamm said.
Another argument by local citizens was that if other forms of gambling are legal, sports gambling should be as well. But one dissenter, Jerry Dice, said he believes gambling continues to hurt the poor and put people in financial struggles.
“I think betting is a way to steal people’s money and you end up hurting the poor many times because they’re the only ones who bet,” Dice said.
The bill has bipartisan support as many Democrats are behind the bill. State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, supports where the funds are going to go.
“Wagering would generate a ton of revenue for our state, it would help fund our veterans programs, and there’s no reasons we should be behind our peer states,” Arthur said.
A tale of a
neighboring state
Iowa legalized sports gambling in 2019 and saw the product grow as there are now 19 online betting realtors as well as 19 casinos where people can place sports bets.
Iowa allows in-person gambling and online gambling anywhere in the state using geofencing technology, the same form being proposed in the Missouri bill.
In Iowa, $10 million in tax revenue was generated by the third fiscal year, but one thing that was a surprise for casinos was 92% of bets were made on mobile devices, which caused a decline in focus on the casino sportsbooks inside licensed gambling facilities.
Brian Ohorilko, chairman of the Iowa Gaming Commission, said these numbers were a bit of a surprise to casinos within the state.
“The retail environment in Iowa is very different. It really depends on the philosophy of the casino, and from what I’m hearing from a lot of operators is the retail component is more of an amenity for many of the casinos, it’s not something that they are generating significant profits,” Ohorilko said.
Iowa’s sports gambling procedures made some changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally the state required people to sign up for gambling in person at a casino, but that has since changed as the restriction was not popular and hard to accomplish during the pandemic.
“There were a lot of gambling companies that were waiting to get licensed until that requirement went away,” Ohorilko said.
When Iowa relaunched sports gambling in February 2021, the state saw twice as many operators enter the market and people from all corners of the state got involved because they no longer had to go to the casino to do so. It was a move the public welcomed, but it did come with an increase in violations of state gaming laws.
“We saw quite a bit of turnover in dealing with compliance staff and a number of the sports betting companies and we did see an uptick in violations and so I think at this point we are maybe seeing more violations than we like, and we’ve been trying to work proactively,” Ohorilko said.
The final step
While Missouri senators are on board with the legislation, some worry about whether elected officials will be able to get it across the goal line.
The Senate has struggled with passing legislation as there has been a divide within the Republican Party, which holds a supermajority in the chamber. The Senate still is required to finalize the budget as well.
“The pace of the Senate is very slow this year, a lot of folks intentionally have slowed the pace down on purpose,” Hegeman said in a past News-Press article. “We’re doing our best to try to move forward, but there are still folks that want to continue to stymie and stole the Senate from being able to move on.”
