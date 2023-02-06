St. Joseph sees first recreational marijuana sales

St. Joseph dispensaries saw thousands of customers over the weekend after receiving their licenses to sell recreational marijuana on Friday, and area law enforcement agencies are feeling positive after zero marijuana-related offenses.

Dispensaries around the state received their comprehensive licenses Friday morning, leading to their biggest day in sales. Dispensaries saw $3 million in adult-use sales and $5 million in total marijuana sales, including medical, on Friday.

