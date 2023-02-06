Vertical Dispensary's staff before the store opened on the first day of recreational marijuana sales on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Vertical learned around 6:15 a.m. it received its comprehensive license to sell adult-use in addition to medical marijauna.
Mattie Mitchell, a St. Joseph resident, was Vertical’s first recreational marijuana sale on Friday, Feb. 3. This was Mitchell’s first time in a dispensary. The variety was one of her favorite aspects.
St. Joseph dispensaries saw thousands of customers over the weekend after receiving their licenses to sell recreational marijuana on Friday, and area law enforcement agencies are feeling positive after zero marijuana-related offenses.
Dispensaries around the state received their comprehensive licenses Friday morning, leading to their biggest day in sales. Dispensaries saw $3 million in adult-use sales and $5 million in total marijuana sales, including medical, on Friday.
Saturday was a slightly bigger day for recreational marijuana sales but had fewer medical marijuana sales. Missouri dispensaries saw $3.3 million in adult-use sales, bringing sales to a total of $4.6 million on Saturday.
The entire weekend, running Friday through Sunday, saw $8.5 million in recreational marijuana sales, giving dispensaries a total of $12.6 million.
This three-day period brought Missouri more than $670,000 in taxes.
Adult-use customers currently pay a 6% tax that goes to the state. Those funds will help pay for the expenses incurred through implementing Amendment 3: enforcement, expungements and the program. The rest will be divided evenly into three categories: veterans commission, grants for drug addiction treatment and the Missouri public defender system.
Vertical and Sunny Daze dispensaries saw about 1,200 customers each over the weekend. Both told News-Press NOW they broke their sales records.
Despite record-breaking marijuana sales, local law enforcement agencies did issue any marijuana-related citations over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, St. Joseph Police Department and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department all confirmed this with News-Press NOW.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said he is happy there were no issues.
"It's not surprising,” Puett said. “We're hoping that people realize that it's still a problem for individuals who operate vehicles and those kinds of things."
Puett said the sheriff’s department will remain vigilant about all impaired drivers.
